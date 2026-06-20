Ditch The Hooks: Here's A Chic Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

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Small wash towels are a bathroom necessity, but it can be hard to style them fashionably and practically. When folded up on a countertop, they take up space, and when hung on a wall rod, they take away room for larger towels. Of course, some people go the classic route of draping them over hooks, but this idea lacks decorative appeal. Instead of hooks and other common fixes, take a cue from TikToker yougen_home and try a chic basket hack for hanging bathroom towels.

Simply hang a woven basket on a spare knob on your vanity or bathroom cabinet to create a pocket of storage for extra washcloths and small towels. It's a smaller, more practical version of the clever method of storing bathroom towels in hanging fruit baskets, and it works with most bathroom styles, namely classic and rustic interior designs. Your hand towels and cloths out of the way yet still easily accessible for daily use. In all, this is a great idea that frees up space and allows you to explore other bathroom storage ideas for your walls, countertops, and cabinets.

In addition to being practical, using a basket for bathroom towels has stylish appeal. Woven baskets add natural texture to your space and enhance the calming ambiance of a bathroom space. The rolled-up towels also bring a hint of softness to a room otherwise filled with hard materials, breaking up the sterile look of a traditional bathroom.