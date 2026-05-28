Not Shelves: The Clever Way To Store Bathroom Towels Without Countertop Clutter
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A cluttered bathroom countertop is an agent of chaos. Organizing soaps, skincare items, and other toiletries in a confined space can feel like a game of Tetris, and inevitably, a rogue towel or two will end up on the floor. To avoid such problems — and to keep your laundry from piling up — you'll have to be clever with your organization tactics. Fortunately, there is a genius space-saving way to store bathroom towels that you can borrow from the kitchen to free up your bathroom shelves, counters, and cabinets: a hanging fruit basket.
Think about it: If you're not using the accessory for apples and oranges, why not switch gears and give it a new purpose in the bathroom? This is the perfect way to clear countertops, utilize vertical space, and avoid placing a dresser or basket on the floor, which is likely already crowded. A simple hack like this will put you one step closer to creating a spa-like bathroom on a budget. Hanging fruit baskets average $20 to $30 and come in a variety of styles, so you can play up your aesthetic with different materials like the industrial-looking WILLIZTER 3-tier hanging basket or the boho-inspired woven Lawei 3-tier hanging fruit basket.
How to utilize a hanging fruit basket for bathroom towels
First things first, figure out where you'd like to put the basket. It should be readily accessible and as close to the vanity as possible so you can reach for the towels easily. Make sure it doesn't hinder access to any other shelving units or cabinetry. Once you have a spot in mind, the rest of the process is fairly straightforward. Screw a hook into the wall or the ceiling, either into a stud or into a wall anchor to ensure it stays put. Or, use an adhesive hook (such as the heavy-duty Command heavyweight wall hook) if you'd like a renter-friendly option, and place the tiered basket on it. Keep the capacity in mind so you don't overload the basket with too many towels and items.
What's more, this bathroom storage idea isn't limited to your small towels and wash cloths. You can utilize the various tiers for different toiletries, including toilet paper rolls, soaps, lotions, and razors, and even throw a few decorative accents in there as well. A cascading plant on the top tier a la sugarandrocks on TikTok is the perfect way to accentuate the piece. To add more charm, find hand towels in fun shades and motifs that complement your hanging baskets and surrounding decor.