Not Shelves: The Clever Way To Store Bathroom Towels Without Countertop Clutter

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A cluttered bathroom countertop is an agent of chaos. Organizing soaps, skincare items, and other toiletries in a confined space can feel like a game of Tetris, and inevitably, a rogue towel or two will end up on the floor. To avoid such problems — and to keep your laundry from piling up — you'll have to be clever with your organization tactics. Fortunately, there is a genius space-saving way to store bathroom towels that you can borrow from the kitchen to free up your bathroom shelves, counters, and cabinets: a hanging fruit basket.

Think about it: If you're not using the accessory for apples and oranges, why not switch gears and give it a new purpose in the bathroom? This is the perfect way to clear countertops, utilize vertical space, and avoid placing a dresser or basket on the floor, which is likely already crowded. A simple hack like this will put you one step closer to creating a spa-like bathroom on a budget. Hanging fruit baskets average $20 to $30 and come in a variety of styles, so you can play up your aesthetic with different materials like the industrial-looking WILLIZTER 3-tier hanging basket or the boho-inspired woven Lawei 3-tier hanging fruit basket.