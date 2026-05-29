Ditch The Bathroom Clutter: The Smarter Storage Solution You Can Find At Any Thrift Store

If there's one room in the house where you can always use extra storage, it's the bathroom. With the extra towels, rolls of toilet paper, and toiletries, it's common to run out of storage space quickly, which can cause clutter to accumulate. For many people, that means adding storage solutions, like over-the-toilet cabinet ideas for tiny bathrooms or wall-mounted shelves. If you've tapped into all of those usual storage options (or they don't work for your bathroom), take notes from TikTok creator makingmanzanita, who hangs a flexible basket-style woven tote on a Command hook for extra storage.

You can use this same idea with all types of baskets or bags with handles. And one of the best places to look for them is the thrift store (if you don't already have one that works). Check the home decor section of secondhand shops for baskets that will hang properly on a wall. Traditional baskets with single handles in the middle won't hang correctly, but options with handles on one or both sides can work well along the wall. Head to the purse and bag section to look for a woven bag with handles — something like this Trifabricy Beach Bag would work well.

The only other item you'll need is a hook for the basket or bag. Command hooks offer a tool-free option, but check the weight limit of the hook you choose to ensure it can support the basket and its contents. Basic Command hooks go up to 8 pounds, but there are heavy-duty options that hold up to 15 pounds.