Ditch The Bathroom Clutter: The Smarter Storage Solution You Can Find At Any Thrift Store
If there's one room in the house where you can always use extra storage, it's the bathroom. With the extra towels, rolls of toilet paper, and toiletries, it's common to run out of storage space quickly, which can cause clutter to accumulate. For many people, that means adding storage solutions, like over-the-toilet cabinet ideas for tiny bathrooms or wall-mounted shelves. If you've tapped into all of those usual storage options (or they don't work for your bathroom), take notes from TikTok creator makingmanzanita, who hangs a flexible basket-style woven tote on a Command hook for extra storage.
You can use this same idea with all types of baskets or bags with handles. And one of the best places to look for them is the thrift store (if you don't already have one that works). Check the home decor section of secondhand shops for baskets that will hang properly on a wall. Traditional baskets with single handles in the middle won't hang correctly, but options with handles on one or both sides can work well along the wall. Head to the purse and bag section to look for a woven bag with handles — something like this Trifabricy Beach Bag would work well.
The only other item you'll need is a hook for the basket or bag. Command hooks offer a tool-free option, but check the weight limit of the hook you choose to ensure it can support the basket and its contents. Basic Command hooks go up to 8 pounds, but there are heavy-duty options that hold up to 15 pounds.
Hang a woven tote or basket in your bathroom
At the most basic level, this bathroom storage idea simply involves placing the Command hook on the wall or the back of the bathroom door, filling the tote, and hanging it on the hook. Hanging it on the back of the door keeps the basket out of the way, but it can keep the door from opening fully, especially if you use a thicker container. Consider hanging thicker baskets on the wall away from any doors or cabinets to avoid interference.
The location also depends on what you're storing — for example, if you use it to hold extra toilet paper, you might hang it on the wall near the toilet. Or if you use it as stylish towel storage for the bathroom, place it on the wall near the tub. You can also attach a series of baskets to the wall if you have lots of things to declutter.
If you want to dress up this storage solution, decorate the basket before hanging it up. Weaving ribbon through the wicker adds color to the design. Or, glue faux flowers, bows, or similar embellishments on the outside of the container. Lining the basket with fabric creates a smooth, decorative interior. If you're using it to hold different items, put plastic containers inside to keep them separated.