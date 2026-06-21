Don't Toss An Old Stool — Make A Cute Birdbath Flying Friends Will Flock To

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Making your backyard an oasis for birds is satisfying on so many levels. Not only does it feel like good karma to be neighborly to our friends in flight, but birds — proficient at pollinating and bug poaching — can also be an asset to the garden. As such, we offer them food, sweet little places to dwell, and tiny pools of clean water to drink and bathe in. That said, procuring one of those fancy standalone bird baths can be rather expensive. Luckily, you can put together a beautiful DIY bird bath with little more than two easy thrift store finds.

To create your own standing birdbath, all you really need is an old thrifted stool or one you're no longer using, plus whatever glass serving bowl you can find that fits your cute backyard aesthetic. Fastened to the seat of the stool, the bowl becomes a basin for birds to playfully splash (and splish) around in

In order to properly accommodate your target guests, the bowl should be shallow (think 2 to 3 inches of water) with sloping sides, so that birds can easily wade without getting stuck or drowning. If you plan to use a deeper bowl, implement the same strategy as you did for your Bundt pan birdbath and pile some rocks at the bottom to add height and prevent slipping. Read on for a more detailed look at this thrifty DIY birdbath.