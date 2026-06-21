Don't Toss An Old Stool — Make A Cute Birdbath Flying Friends Will Flock To
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Making your backyard an oasis for birds is satisfying on so many levels. Not only does it feel like good karma to be neighborly to our friends in flight, but birds — proficient at pollinating and bug poaching — can also be an asset to the garden. As such, we offer them food, sweet little places to dwell, and tiny pools of clean water to drink and bathe in. That said, procuring one of those fancy standalone bird baths can be rather expensive. Luckily, you can put together a beautiful DIY bird bath with little more than two easy thrift store finds.
To create your own standing birdbath, all you really need is an old thrifted stool or one you're no longer using, plus whatever glass serving bowl you can find that fits your cute backyard aesthetic. Fastened to the seat of the stool, the bowl becomes a basin for birds to playfully splash (and splish) around in
In order to properly accommodate your target guests, the bowl should be shallow (think 2 to 3 inches of water) with sloping sides, so that birds can easily wade without getting stuck or drowning. If you plan to use a deeper bowl, implement the same strategy as you did for your Bundt pan birdbath and pile some rocks at the bottom to add height and prevent slipping. Read on for a more detailed look at this thrifty DIY birdbath.
An old stool birdbath is as easy as one, two, glue
To make a birdbath with an old stool, first start by choosing and preparing your stool. A wooden stool can work, so long as it's made of a weather-resistant wood like cedar or oak, or is otherwise treated with a weatherproof sealant. Metal stools are also a good option, but just be sure to slap a nice coat of protective enamel spray paint on it, such as Rust Oleum, to prevent wear and tear. You can get creative here, perhaps choosing to add a pop of complementary color combinations to your garden for something fun and whimsical. If you're in the market for something more elegant and timeless, you can opt for a metallic gold or bronze.
While some folks go for a more makeshift setup, stacking a plastic bowl or shallow tub atop the seat of the stool and weighting it down with rocks, you can achieve something more permanent, stable, and chic by attaching a glass bowl to the seat with adhesive. You're going to want something weatherproof that works for mixed materials, such as E6000 industrial adhesive. Be sure to score both the bowl and the top of the stool with sandpaper before gluing to ensure the bond is strong. Check out a step-by-step video from creator Cindy Vortex below:
@cindyvortex813
Help our little birds and bees refresh during the hot summer with a simple diy bird bath! #birdbath #diy #nature #birds #bees #garden #CapCut
Maintaining a bird bath is fun, albeit not totally hands-off. You're going to want to change the water every other day to ensure it's clean and appealing for your visitors. You might consider adding a solar fountain to the center of the bowl for maximum appeal; the Mademax version on Amazon is under $17 and should do the trick. The sound of moving water lets birds know your yard is the place to be, which will turn your DIY birdbath into an avian hot spot.