Skip Paint: There's A Smarter Way To Update Golden Oak Cabinets

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There are two types of homeowners: The ones who embrace wooden kitchen cabinets in all of their '90s glory, and the ones who shudder at the thought. If you find yourself in the latter group, you're probably brainstorming ways to update your oak cabinets. Instead of sifting through paint swatches, why not go the cerusing route instead? This detailed, two-tone finishing technique is a refined look you can't achieve with a simple coat of paint. When all is said and done, it enhances the cabinet's texture and offers a sophisticated modern finish that catapults your cooking space back into the 21st century.

Cerusing, aka liming, accentuates the wood's open grain and fills it with color for a stunning contrasting effect that retains and highlight's the beautiful pattern and fits in perfectly with rustic kitchen styles. The centuries-old technique was originally used to preserve wood and deter critters, so you know you'll be left with a durable finishing product — one that no longer includes dangerous lead ingredients as it did in centuries past. Though it has stylish and enduring results, cerusing is more complicated than painting but potentially less legwork than bleaching or whitewashing.

There are several ways to create the ceruse look, but for cabinets, you'll want to use stains, paints, primers, or glaze that you can go over with a clear topcoat to finish the surfaces. You could go subtle by leaving the wood natural and highlight the grain with a slightly contrasting light color, or go bold by adding a dark base color and contrasting light tones in the grain. All kinds of neat color combos are possible, each creating an attractive and intriguing finish.