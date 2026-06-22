Ditch Traditional Bathroom Towel Holders — This Thrift Store Find Looks Way Cuter

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As homes are drifting further away from boring builder-grade options and into more unique, lived-in decor, you might be giving the traditional towel holders in your bathroom some major side-eye. Whether they're hoops, rods, or something in between, they likely aren't adding any cuteness to the space. So instead of giving up and only displaying towels decoratively or just leaving them in a frustrated heap on the floor, ditch your traditional towel holders and stop by the thrift store for your next decor pick. TikToker morgan_lennox found a 1985 appliqué towel hanger to replace the chrome rings in her bathroom for just $12. The wooden frame has room for a small hand towel, and the top features a whimsical scene with two fresh strawberries — totally cute!

Appliqué is a French word that means "to apply." It's a sewing method where you attach small pieces of fabric onto a larger piece of fabric to make a picture. It's kind of like a mosaic, but with fabrics instead of tiles. When out thrifting for towel hangers, the important part for maximum cuteness is that there is some sort of eye-catching picture present on the appliqué – even better if it matches a motif you already like and have in your home. In this case the hanger featured strawberries, which would pair perfectly with something like the McCoy Pottery strawberry jar, once a '60s and '70s favorite, but now perfect to store soaps, cotton balls, or even washcloths nearby.