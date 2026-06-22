Ditch Traditional Bathroom Towel Holders — This Thrift Store Find Looks Way Cuter
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As homes are drifting further away from boring builder-grade options and into more unique, lived-in decor, you might be giving the traditional towel holders in your bathroom some major side-eye. Whether they're hoops, rods, or something in between, they likely aren't adding any cuteness to the space. So instead of giving up and only displaying towels decoratively or just leaving them in a frustrated heap on the floor, ditch your traditional towel holders and stop by the thrift store for your next decor pick. TikToker morgan_lennox found a 1985 appliqué towel hanger to replace the chrome rings in her bathroom for just $12. The wooden frame has room for a small hand towel, and the top features a whimsical scene with two fresh strawberries — totally cute!
Appliqué is a French word that means "to apply." It's a sewing method where you attach small pieces of fabric onto a larger piece of fabric to make a picture. It's kind of like a mosaic, but with fabrics instead of tiles. When out thrifting for towel hangers, the important part for maximum cuteness is that there is some sort of eye-catching picture present on the appliqué – even better if it matches a motif you already like and have in your home. In this case the hanger featured strawberries, which would pair perfectly with something like the McCoy Pottery strawberry jar, once a '60s and '70s favorite, but now perfect to store soaps, cotton balls, or even washcloths nearby.
Choosing and installing your thrifted appliqué towel hanger
When searching thrift stores for vintage appliqué towel hangers, you'll need to check often as the stock changes fast. For a more specific shopping experience, try places like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, where you can use keywords and have the possibility to have things shipped. This can make the entire process go much faster. Plus, you're more likely to find exactly the design you're looking for. That said, wherever you shop, always check for pieces that have a sturdy backing and a place to actually place the towel, like a bar or hook on the back. You can always embellish a plain thrifted wood towel hanger by adding your own appliqué to it; however, it's typically easier when the whole thing comes ready to go.
@morgan_lennox
My $12 vintage applique towel hanger goes in my bathroom! #fyp #foryoupage #thrifting #simpleliving #traditional #simplelife #vintage #vintagemarket #antique #antiquing #estatesalefinds #cottagecore
That said, inspect the back of each piece to understand how you're meant to attach it to the wall. If there isn't a ledge to hang on a wall hook, you can attach a sawtooth hanger. This makes this cute bathroom upgrade renter-friendly, too. If you hot glue a sawtooth to the back of your towel hanger, you should then attach that to something like a JINSHUNFA Adhesive Wall Hook. As these are waterproof, the moisture-heavy environment of the bathroom won't cause them to lose their grip.