This Cookie Jar Was A '60s & '70s Favorite — Now It's A Lucky Thrift Store Find
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Finding quirky, blast from the past items while secondhand shopping is always fun, but it's even better when you come across something that you used to have, and would love to own again! The cookie jar that was a '60s and '70s favorite, but is now a lucky thrift store find, is the strawberry cookie jar from McCoy Pottery. The Internet is full of its nostalgic fans. Reddit users fondly recall having a version of this jar in their first adult kitchen, while others reminisce on simpler days, remembering asking their mother if they could have a special treat from the strawberry.
What makes this strawberry even more special is that McCoy Pottery, known for its unique production style with a touch of whimsy. In operation from 1910 to 1990, the company is no longer in business. So it's definitely the name to look for on vintage thrift store pottery for a more valuable haul, simply because of the limited stock in circulation. Many such pieces are hidden away in homes to this day, only to be discovered after a loved one's passing. And even then, the strawberry's previous popularity means it is still kept in the family. So, coming across it in the wild is truly a stroke of luck.
How to style whimsical McCoy Pottery like the strawberry cookie jar
If you're lucky enough to come across an authentic McCoy Pottery strawberry cookie jar, you'll be able to tell it's the real deal because it has the name (or initials of the company) marked on the bottom. The next step is deciding how to style it. Adding a fun pop of color like this is a great step in mixing antique and modern decor in your home. For example, if you have a modern all-white kitchen and want to warm it up, a strawberry cookie jar can bring a pop of color to the counter. Pair it with another fun callback like red tea towels or curtains, or even a checkered tablecloth, to break up the monotony and breathe some life into the space.
If you really want to lean into the whimsy, however, this McCoy strawberry can be just one of many fun vintage pieces used to add character to a modern kitchen. Swap out basic serveware for other fruit or flower-patterned dishes to keep the same playful vibe as the cookie jar. Incorporate a second food-themed accent like a ceramic mushroom or pumpkin (which were also popular at the time!) to echo this playful motif without anything feeling too matchy-matchy. You can thrift these as well, or shop contemporary ceramics makers for a fun mix of old and new.