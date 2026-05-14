This Cookie Jar Was A '60s & '70s Favorite — Now It's A Lucky Thrift Store Find

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Finding quirky, blast from the past items while secondhand shopping is always fun, but it's even better when you come across something that you used to have, and would love to own again! The cookie jar that was a '60s and '70s favorite, but is now a lucky thrift store find, is the strawberry cookie jar from McCoy Pottery. The Internet is full of its nostalgic fans. Reddit users fondly recall having a version of this jar in their first adult kitchen, while others reminisce on simpler days, remembering asking their mother if they could have a special treat from the strawberry.

What makes this strawberry even more special is that McCoy Pottery, known for its unique production style with a touch of whimsy. In operation from 1910 to 1990, the company is no longer in business. So it's definitely the name to look for on vintage thrift store pottery for a more valuable haul, simply because of the limited stock in circulation. Many such pieces are hidden away in homes to this day, only to be discovered after a loved one's passing. And even then, the strawberry's previous popularity means it is still kept in the family. So, coming across it in the wild is truly a stroke of luck.