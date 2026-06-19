Plant This Easy-To-Grow Flower By Your Birdbath To Attract Birds & Butterflies All Summer Long

If your birdbath has been neglected by your feathered friends, planting flowers is a simple way to make it more enticing to both birds and butterflies. Though many types of flowers are alluring to these beneficial and beautiful critters, a common wildflower that's native to the United States can attract a variety of birds and pollinators to your yard. Tickseed flowers (Coreopsis lanceolata) are in the same family as daisies and are easy enough for beginners to grow. These beautiful, simple wildflowers have bright yellow petals with a splash of red around the center of the flower and nectar that draws pollinators like butterflies and bees to your garden. However, the plants' seeds, for which tickseed flowers are named, are a delicious food for several types of birds. Cardinals, finches, sparrows, and other birds love to feast on the seeds that drop when the flowers wither away.

There are a ton of species of coreopsis, and many are notorious for having a rather long bloom time. Some tickseed flowers will start blooming at the end of spring and keep producing their vibrant blossoms throughout the summer season. Other types may flower throughout summer and into the start of fall. By growing coreopsis flowers near your birdbath, you'll create a habitat with food and water to support butterflies and birds. Plus, some tickseed varieties get rather tall, providing a bit of natural cover around the bath as well.