Transform An Old Shoebox Into A Clever DIY Jewelry Storage Solution

Do you have empty shoeboxes taking up space in your closet? Although some of them are so flimsy they're easily smushed into the trash, it can be difficult to part with the sturdier lidded ones after investing in a new pair of sneakers or boots. If you're serious about accessorizing, there's no need to chuck them out. Instead, clever TikTokers are transforming old shoeboxes into DIY jewelry storage solutions. You'll cover the box inside and out with fabric or contact paper before adding cushioned lids to protect delicate pieces, cardboard partitions that help avoid scratches, and rolled paper inserts to hold earrings and bracelets in place.

Along with leaving more money in the budget for new gems and baubles, creating upcycled jewelry storage is a sustainable solution to a serious problem. Thanks to their plastic inserts and thick coated cardboard materials, most shoeboxes aren't actually recyclable. Fortunately, those features can be reinterpreted into unique jewelry boxes that provide plenty of space for your sparkliest things.

To make one, you'll need enough fabric or contact paper to completely cover your shoebox. Using leftovers from your fabric stash will keep your costs down, but you'll need craft or hot glue to attach it. A sharp pair of scissors will also come in handy. Although it's totally optional, you may also want to add a decorative touch. A few inches of colorful cord, and a handful of beads or a decorative pendant will do the trick.