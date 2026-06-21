Ditch Curtains And Blinds: A More Beautiful Way To Cover Windows With Paper
Though they get the job done, traditional window treatments sometimes look dull and drab, but what if there were a more colorful solution to revamp your window coverings? If you're sick of your boring curtains and basic blinds, there's a pretty and creative way to add privacy to windows anywhere in your home. Surprisingly, a bit of tissue paper and water-soluble glue might be all you need to make gorgeous, personalized window coverings.
This DIY solution is super versatile; you can choose a more modern, frosted appearance or create your own stained glass masterpiece. Plus, this easy window treatment is much more affordable than curtains or blinds, and you can remove the paper and apply a different design to change the style whenever you like. Since tissue paper is so thin, it will still allow plenty of light to come through the windows. However, the paper is enough to obstruct your neighbors' view into your home and add privacy.
You can use a mixture of equal parts Mod Podge and water to stick the tissue paper onto the glass. Glue sticks or Elmer's glue will also work. Before applying your adhesive and paper, it's important to ensure your windows are clean to prevent dirt from getting trapped under the paper. Use a paint brush to create a thin layer of Mod Podge on the window or rub a glue stick over the glass. Carefully place larger pieces of tissue paper onto the window, smoothing them out as you go for a temporary frosted glass technique. Stick smaller pieces of them over the window, overlapping the edges to create a gorgeous pattern.
Creating gorgeous window treatments with simple tissue paper
Depending on the style you want for your windows, different types of tissue paper will give your windows a unique appearance. Paper with fun designs or patterns is a great way to customize your window coverings, though simple, colored paper works well too. You could even use rice paper if you want something thicker and with fewer wrinkles. You can also adjust the placement of the paper to suit your needs. If you don't want to cover the entire window, you can just decorate the bottom to allow yourself to look out of the top. Tissue paper also works beautifully as a chic alternative to blinds and curtains for glass doors.
@kellaybryden
This project is super fun to do for a holiday or birthday party. It instantly adds a load of colored light and pattern into the room. . I used a watered glue mixture on a rag to wet the window, put up my tissue paper and then flattened the tissue paper down with the same water glue mixture. . Once it was ready to come down I sprayed window cleaner and used a wet rag to peel off the paper and clean the windows! . #stainedglass #diyproject #fauxstainedglass #partydecor #partydecoronabudget
There are many different ways to style this simple window treatment. To get a frosted look, cut a piece of tissue paper to the size of the window or apply the entire sheet and cut the edges with scissors or a knife. Otherwise, cut your tissue paper into pieces. With patterned paper, you can cut out images like flowers for a decorative twist. For a mosaic, stained glass look, rip or cut different colored paper into strips or pieces of varying size. You can use different shapes or make them all square. Alternatively, you can cut the paper into fun shapes like hearts, stars, or leaves. Use several colors for a gorgeous window decoration, or stick to one for a more uniform appearance.
Once you're sick of your design or are moving out, simply spritz the paper with water and gently scrub it off. As the creator of the above video notes in the comment section, "Just spray it with hot water too melt the glue & use a plastic scraper tool. Comes off like butter! I'm a renter too!"