Ditch Curtains And Blinds: A More Beautiful Way To Cover Windows With Paper

Though they get the job done, traditional window treatments sometimes look dull and drab, but what if there were a more colorful solution to revamp your window coverings? If you're sick of your boring curtains and basic blinds, there's a pretty and creative way to add privacy to windows anywhere in your home. Surprisingly, a bit of tissue paper and water-soluble glue might be all you need to make gorgeous, personalized window coverings.

This DIY solution is super versatile; you can choose a more modern, frosted appearance or create your own stained glass masterpiece. Plus, this easy window treatment is much more affordable than curtains or blinds, and you can remove the paper and apply a different design to change the style whenever you like. Since tissue paper is so thin, it will still allow plenty of light to come through the windows. However, the paper is enough to obstruct your neighbors' view into your home and add privacy.

You can use a mixture of equal parts Mod Podge and water to stick the tissue paper onto the glass. Glue sticks or Elmer's glue will also work. Before applying your adhesive and paper, it's important to ensure your windows are clean to prevent dirt from getting trapped under the paper. Use a paint brush to create a thin layer of Mod Podge on the window or rub a glue stick over the glass. Carefully place larger pieces of tissue paper onto the window, smoothing them out as you go for a temporary frosted glass technique. Stick smaller pieces of them over the window, overlapping the edges to create a gorgeous pattern.