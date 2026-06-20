Turn Vintage Doilies And Cardboard Into A Beautiful Boho Home Decor Piece
Who would've guessed that vintage doilies would be the old-school decor everyone's snatching up in 2026? Whether your doilies have been passed down from family members, or you scavenged a few beautiful pieces at a second-hand store, they're the perfect ingredients for making your own vintage-inspired decor. Use doilies to DIY beautiful wall art with vintage charm by following an idea shared by the YouTuber joleenemery. They posted a brief tutorial outlining how to make an elegant boho home decor piece from a doily and other spare materials.
In order to make this wreath-inspired, boho wall art, you'll need a collection of doilies, including one large enough to serve as the backdrop. It also requires cardboard, which can be sourced for free from old packaging. You'll need to purchase a wire wreath form, wood beads, fabric roving, and felt.
This unique wall art is a textured alternative to traditional art prints and posters. Despite being homemade, it has a classic elegance to it, making it look like luxury wall decor inspired by old-fashioned interiors. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, all of the materials can be upcycled or purchased for cheap. Plus, every step in the crafting process is easy, making it doable for DIYers of all skill levels. This genius idea is a great way to repurpose doilies in nearly any room in a home, from bedrooms to living rooms. The only places to avoid are bathrooms, laundry rooms, and spaces near kitchen appliances, since humidity can be detrimental to cardboard and doilies, two primary materials in this handmade decor.
The steps for making boho wall decor from a doily and cardboard
Most of the materials you need can be found at the Dollar Tree, such as the Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Garland and Floral Garden Metal Wreath Forms. If you want your project to have the same aesthetic as joleenemery's, pick out a wreath form with the same width as your largest doily, so it fills up the entire middle hole. You can find the neutral-colored felt and fluffy roving or yarn at budget-friendly craft stores like Hobby Lobby.
Once all necessary pieces are acquired, start hot-gluing. Glue the off-white or beige-colored felt to one side of the cardboard, trim the excess with scissors, and adhere the doily on top. Move on to the wreath form next, tying the roving or yarn in even knots around the exterior edge. Start on the innermost wire circle and work your way out with several layers of knots, or tie the knots large enough to completely mask the entire wreath form in one go. The more layers, the fluffier the design.
Once finished, hot-glue the lace-covered cardboard to the inside of the wreath. Attach the other smaller doilies in various shades, sizes, and designs on top of the backdrop doily. Encircle the doily display with a row of wooden beads around the edge, and the design is ready to decorate any empty wall in a vintage, boho-inspired room.