Turn Vintage Doilies And Cardboard Into A Beautiful Boho Home Decor Piece

Who would've guessed that vintage doilies would be the old-school decor everyone's snatching up in 2026? Whether your doilies have been passed down from family members, or you scavenged a few beautiful pieces at a second-hand store, they're the perfect ingredients for making your own vintage-inspired decor. Use doilies to DIY beautiful wall art with vintage charm by following an idea shared by the YouTuber joleenemery. They posted a brief tutorial outlining how to make an elegant boho home decor piece from a doily and other spare materials.

In order to make this wreath-inspired, boho wall art, you'll need a collection of doilies, including one large enough to serve as the backdrop. It also requires cardboard, which can be sourced for free from old packaging. You'll need to purchase a wire wreath form, wood beads, fabric roving, and felt.

This unique wall art is a textured alternative to traditional art prints and posters. Despite being homemade, it has a classic elegance to it, making it look like luxury wall decor inspired by old-fashioned interiors. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, all of the materials can be upcycled or purchased for cheap. Plus, every step in the crafting process is easy, making it doable for DIYers of all skill levels. This genius idea is a great way to repurpose doilies in nearly any room in a home, from bedrooms to living rooms. The only places to avoid are bathrooms, laundry rooms, and spaces near kitchen appliances, since humidity can be detrimental to cardboard and doilies, two primary materials in this handmade decor.