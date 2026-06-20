Hide The Eyesore Of Cords And Cables With These Smart IKEA Finds
Tangled cables and exposed power strips can make even the cleanest homes look less tidy. While cords are now an unavoidable part of everyday life, they don't have to be a visible one. With the right cable management solutions, you can keep them nicely tucked out of sight. Luckily, IKEA has a selection of affordable items for this job.
So, we've rounded up a handful of smart products from the Swedish retailer for hiding and organizing cords. Ranging from cable boxes to cord covers, they can help you conceal visible chargers and other wires in your space. Costing as little as $3.99, you don't need to spend much for better cord organization. So, say goodbye to the eyesore of TV cords, game console cables, and appliance wires with organizing finds from IKEA.
Some of these products cover cables
The MITTZON Cable Box is a large cable box, designed for bigger storage jobs. It's part of the MITTZON line, which is designed for customers to create a modular office space, whether that's at home or in a workplace. Measuring 31½ inches long, this cable box is intended for a busy work environment, with enough space for a power strip and several chargers inside. It's a contract-grade steel box with a lid, so it hides its contents completely out of sight, and has slots on the side so you can feed cables through for powering and charging devices.
If you're in search of another home office storage idea for cables, the FÖRSÄSONG Cable Management Tray is a well-reviewed option. It's a desk-mounted tray that offers a spot for cables, chargers, and other small items. It's made of wire mesh, so technically you can still see the cables. However, it can help contain the clutter, improving visual chaos. This type of setup is best for cables you need to unplug and take with you often, like charging cables for smartphones or laptops.
Others help you organize cables out of sight
The TRIXIG 150-piece Cable Management Set helps you guide cords exactly where you want them. This 150-piece set comes with a variety of small fixings, including holders to nail cords along skirting boards and adhesive holders that you can place just about anywhere. Instead of covering the cables themselves, it helps you tuck them out of sight. Cords are flexible, so you can use these attachments to stick the cord to the back side of a shelf, desk, or TV console table to conceal them.
The KALKSTUFF Cable Holder is another product that doesn't cover cables, but can help you hide them if you place them in the right spot. It's an adhesive-mounted holder designed to keep frequently-used cables (like charging cables) from sliding down to the ground when you unplug your devices. So, it will reduce the visual clutter of cables that have fallen to the floor. Plus, with smart placement like on the back of a desk or nightstand, it can help you tuck cables out of sight. While you're sorting out cord clutter, you might as well learn the best way to store and organize extension cords to neaten those up, too.