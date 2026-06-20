Hide The Eyesore Of Cords And Cables With These Smart IKEA Finds

The TRIXIG 150-piece Cable Management Set helps you guide cords exactly where you want them. This 150-piece set comes with a variety of small fixings, including holders to nail cords along skirting boards and adhesive holders that you can place just about anywhere. Instead of covering the cables themselves, it helps you tuck them out of sight. Cords are flexible, so you can use these attachments to stick the cord to the back side of a shelf, desk, or TV console table to conceal them.

The KALKSTUFF Cable Holder is another product that doesn't cover cables, but can help you hide them if you place them in the right spot. It's an adhesive-mounted holder designed to keep frequently-used cables (like charging cables) from sliding down to the ground when you unplug your devices. So, it will reduce the visual clutter of cables that have fallen to the floor. Plus, with smart placement like on the back of a desk or nightstand, it can help you tuck cables out of sight. While you're sorting out cord clutter, you might as well learn the best way to store and organize extension cords to neaten those up, too.