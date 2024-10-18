The Best Way To Store & Organize Extension Cords Without The Tangled Mess

If you had to create a tournament bracket for the most irritating yet mundane parts of any DIY project, the Great Untangle — that is, the process of untangling the endless knots and tangled loops of your extension cord — would definitely make it within the sweet sixteen, if not the top five. Even if you carefully wind it up every time you're done with it, it feels inevitable that the next occasion will see it magically become re-tangled, looking much as if your kids tried to use it to practice making knotted friendship bracelets (and not very successfully).

How is this possible, and how can you fix it? Fortunately, there is a simple solution for winding your cords that has been used by professionals in the audio-visual industry for ages.

Before I became an interior designer, my first college degree was in television production, and I spent the better part of a nearly a decade coiling and uncoiling audio XLR cables and various types of extension cords on production shoots. In fact, as a part of our production 101 final exam, the students actually had to successfully complete a cord coiling relay race under the time limit, where each classmate had to properly coil an audio cable and then pass it to the next person, who had to toss it quickly open to uncoil and begin the rewinding process for themselves, no tangles or kinks allowed. We knocked it out of the park, and that's because we used a special wrapping technique called "over-under" that ensured the cables would stay untangled and free of the damage caused by kinks. Lucky for you, I am here to share tips from my production days so your extension cord coiling and storage can look as neat and professional as a television shoot (or very niche relay race).