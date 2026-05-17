Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of TV Cords With An Easy & Affordable DIY Solution
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A mess of cords quickly spoils the look of an otherwise neat living space. While there are many creative ways to incorporate a TV into a living room or bedroom, cord clutter is an inevitable part of most setups. If you've opted for a wall-mounted TV, even the sleekest entertainment layout will look unfinished if power cables, HDMI cords, and gaming console wires are left hanging down. Fortunately, there's a simple fix that doesn't require a renovation, a professional installer, or even any tools. Cord covers can help corral and hide TV cord clutter.
These products conceal wires and guide them nicely along the wall, creating a more polished look. They come in a variety of colors, and some are paintable too, so you can match them to your wall. Cord covers often come in kits that include lightweight plastic tubing. The channel opens along the front so you can tuck cords inside. Adhesive backing lets you stick the tubing to the wall, sans tools. Some also have L- or T-shaped connectors, so you can create a neat pathway around obstacles. Though tools aren't required, a level can help with a straight install.
Cord covers provide an easy, affordable way to tuck TV cords out of sight
The Delamu Cord Hider is an example of a highly rated cord cover, but if that option feels too angular, the rounded, D-shaped D-Line Cord Cover Kit looks a bit softer. Typical of this product type, both are available in different colors, but are also cuttable and paintable. Both come in at under $30, so they can really improve visual clutter for a very reasonable cost. Beyond looking nicer, cord covers also keep their contents out of sight from kids and pets, so they're less likely to play with them. Bundled and covered, it's also easier to dust covered cords than to clean them individually. While the aesthetic tidiness is the main draw of these products, they also offer a couple of other benefits.
No product is perfect, so there are a few downsides to consider before buying cord covers. While they look neater than exposed wires, they're still visible and not as sleek as some would like. In this case, it's better to put in more effort and hide unsightly TV cables inside the wall entirely. Adhesive products also tend to come with a few caveats. They also might not stick reliably to textured walls, and more importantly for renters, they run the risk of damage when you remove the cord cover. To lower the chances of this happening, you can opt to mount them with a better-known product, like Command Picture Hanging Strips, which can feel more trustworthy than no-name adhesive products.