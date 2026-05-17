Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of TV Cords With An Easy & Affordable DIY Solution

The Delamu Cord Hider is an example of a highly rated cord cover, but if that option feels too angular, the rounded, D-shaped D-Line Cord Cover Kit looks a bit softer. Typical of this product type, both are available in different colors, but are also cuttable and paintable. Both come in at under $30, so they can really improve visual clutter for a very reasonable cost. Beyond looking nicer, cord covers also keep their contents out of sight from kids and pets, so they're less likely to play with them. Bundled and covered, it's also easier to dust covered cords than to clean them individually. While the aesthetic tidiness is the main draw of these products, they also offer a couple of other benefits.

No product is perfect, so there are a few downsides to consider before buying cord covers. While they look neater than exposed wires, they're still visible and not as sleek as some would like. In this case, it's better to put in more effort and hide unsightly TV cables inside the wall entirely. Adhesive products also tend to come with a few caveats. They also might not stick reliably to textured walls, and more importantly for renters, they run the risk of damage when you remove the cord cover. To lower the chances of this happening, you can opt to mount them with a better-known product, like Command Picture Hanging Strips, which can feel more trustworthy than no-name adhesive products.