The '70s Furniture Trend That Outshines Modern Mass-Produced Pieces

Why would furniture from 1976 outshine a mass-produced item from today? According to the Washington Post, disposable material culture, coupled with cheap materials and labor from abroad, has contributed to the sharp decline in furniture quality in the USA. Modern pieces are made from flimsier materials like particleboard, which will wear down very quickly. Solid wood, on the other hand, has immense load-bearing strength and can withstand decades of use. Unfortunately, modern solid wood furniture can be very expensive, which is why buyers might turn to '70s-era furniture.

A potential issue with 1970s Colonial and Early American furniture is that its yellowing lacquer and brass or pewter hardware can look dated. Unless you're designing a vintage throwback living room,or dining space, you might want to give the '70s pieces a little refresh.

Depending on your personal preferences, you could either paint or refinish such pieces. For paint, muted greens, blues, and charcoals in satin or matte finishes work very well. In terms of finishing, because it's solid wood, you can strip away the old varnish and re-coat it with oil or water-based finishes that will bring out the grain of the oak, chestnut, or maple from which the pieces are often made. That's something you just can't do with a modern piece of flat-packed furniture.