The '70s Furniture Trend That Outshines Modern Mass-Produced Pieces
From lava lamps to other thrift store treasure finds like shag rugs, the 1970s had some wacky interior design. While many items from that decade may be undesirable now, there was one furniture trend in the '70s that totally outshines today's mass-produced pieces: solid wood Colonial and Early American furniture. We think these quality pieces need to be added to the 1970s decor trends making a major comeback. By the time of the American Bicentennial, there was a notable trend towards solid wood pieces. This milestone brought renewed interest in the nation's past. The furniture retailers and designers marketed to consumers at the time demonstrate the trend. An article in Retro Renovation showcased numerous 1970s collections from Ethan Allen that blended the wood patterns of Colonial/Early American style with decorative '70s upholstery.
Though Colonial and Early American are distinctive from one another – Colonial being more curved and intricate, Early American more primitive and practical - the common theme between the two is the fact that the furniture is made from solid wood, which has long stood the test of time. That's likely why your grandmother's retro couch has lasted decades longer than the cheap kit sofa you bought online.
'70s furniture beats modern particle board
Why would furniture from 1976 outshine a mass-produced item from today? According to the Washington Post, disposable material culture, coupled with cheap materials and labor from abroad, has contributed to the sharp decline in furniture quality in the USA. Modern pieces are made from flimsier materials like particleboard, which will wear down very quickly. Solid wood, on the other hand, has immense load-bearing strength and can withstand decades of use. Unfortunately, modern solid wood furniture can be very expensive, which is why buyers might turn to '70s-era furniture.
A potential issue with 1970s Colonial and Early American furniture is that its yellowing lacquer and brass or pewter hardware can look dated. Unless you're designing a vintage throwback living room,or dining space, you might want to give the '70s pieces a little refresh.
Depending on your personal preferences, you could either paint or refinish such pieces. For paint, muted greens, blues, and charcoals in satin or matte finishes work very well. In terms of finishing, because it's solid wood, you can strip away the old varnish and re-coat it with oil or water-based finishes that will bring out the grain of the oak, chestnut, or maple from which the pieces are often made. That's something you just can't do with a modern piece of flat-packed furniture.