Everyone Owned One In The '70s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want In Our Homes

Shag rug options abound: Some come in solid shades and colorful combos of earth tones and golds, the most popular shades of the decade. Small shag rugs with motifs can morph into a playful wall decor idea when paired with patterned wallpaper in classic '70s colors. Modern shag rugs are available in neutrals, and some feature geometric patterns.

To embrace the best elements of the '70s, pair your rug with earthy tones like terracotta, red, and green, which you can achieve through paint ideas or decor accessories. Complement the rug with natural accents, like handwoven items and wooden furniture. Top it all off with a touch of velvet from an accent chair or a throw blanket. For a more modern approach, choose a neutral-colored rug, opt for contemporary furniture, and mix in refined textures through your decor, including glass, metallic, leather, and so on.

While fun to thrift and style, the shag rug's downfall is definitely maintenance. The goal is to keep the fibers fluffy and mess-free, so you'll want to vacuum the carpet in various directions at least once a week and use high-pile settings and attachments where appropriate. Should it need a little extra TLC, sprinkle baking soda on the rug before vacuuming and shake it out outdoors. Avoid placing this baby in highly busy spots and near mess-makers of the four-legged variety to keep everything looking groovy.