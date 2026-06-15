Goodbye Microwaves: The Simple Reason You Don't Need One Anymore
Invented in 1945, the microwave oven went from being a relatively obscure, high-priced item to becoming a kitchen staple in 90% of American homes by 1997 (per IEEE Spectrum). Yet, many of today's designers and homeowners dislike the countertop clutter that microwaves cause. While over-the-range microwaves have been a space-saving and more functional solution, many are hopping on the practical trend of microwave drawers that integrate seamlessly into kitchen design. However, with the desire for less clutter and the availability of modern kitchen innovations, there really is just no need for a microwave at all anymore.
The fact of the matter is, despite the microwave being the go-to kitchen appliance for decades, there are plenty of other tools that don't just do its job but also do it better. Air fryers, standard ovens, and even steamer baskets can produce better results than a microwave. The rubbery or soggy texture often associated with microwaved food is the result of internal over boiling and lower surface temperatures, issues you won't face with many of these alternatives.
Then, there is safety to take into consideration. While opinions still differ on whether or not microwaves themselves are actually harmful, it's true that microwaves cook food unevenly and can potentially leave cold spots open to bacteria. There are often extra steps you have to take to promote uniform cooking in a microwave, so for more reliable results, consider ditching the thing entirely and opt for other common appliances.
Kitchen tools that can do the job of microwaves, and better!
There are plenty of kitchen appliances that can easily replace your microwave oven. The first is an air fryer, which uses circulating hot air to cook food quickly and with little to no cooking oil. It provides a much crispier result than a microwave does and can also reheat leftovers with better consistency and texture. Air fryers are often more compact than microwaves, making them an ideal kitchen appliance idea for small spaces.
If you have larger portions to reheat, your oven will be perfect. While it will take some time to preheat, you can't beat an oven for how evenly your food will be cooked. Like the air fryer, using your oven to reheat meals that are supposed to be crispy, such as fried foods or leftover nachos, can greatly improve the texture, whereas a microwave will just make those chips soggy.
Steaming is also an excellent option if you have foods that need moisture to heat properly, such as rice. While you could invest in a steam oven alternative to replace your microwave, these can run a few hundred dollars for a countertop model (and few thousand dollars for a built-in unit). An alternative like a bamboo steam basket that fits into a standard stovetop pan is going to be much cheaper and may do the job of a steam oven just as well. As for soups, stews, sauces, or hot beverages, pots and tea kettles work just as well as a microwave and are often more affordable.