The 3 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
When it comes to home goods, seasoned Dollar Tree shoppers know that it doesn't have to be pricey to look expensive. For years, those in the know have been utilizing the discount retailer for goodies that emulate premium home decor from higher-end retailers. Now, Dollar Store seems to be leaning into what's cool in pop culture more than it ever has before, bringing things both trendy and timeless to the table.
Of all the new releases we've seen from Dollar Tree this year, a few stood out as almost too good to be true. Shelves are stocked with hammered glass decanters to pretty playroom storage items that keep everything neat without sacrificing style. They're even selling the must-have tumbler of the summer. Right now, the discount retailer has some solid competition for the viral pieces sold at your favorite home goods stores for you to pick up for a steal.
Decanter-style glass bottle with stoppers
Sometimes you walk by an item at Dollar Tree that quite literally stops you in your tracks. You pick it up to examine it, thinking, surely, you'll find something disappointing in its weight or the quality of the material. But upon closer inspection, it only gets better. That's the reaction folks are having to the discount store's new glass decanters for $1.25 and $1.50.
The Decorative Hammered Glass Bottle comes in red, purple, green, and clear, which works to support an eclectic style. There are two other versions, found in stores, that embody the timeless look of a classic whiskey decanter. While one is made rounder and the other has squared edges, both feature cut clear glass, which gives them a distinctly crystal-like look.
Smaller than your average decanter, these won't hold a whole bottle of booze. But if you're looking for a sweet and fanciful way to serve a finger of your favorite whiskey or gin to company, this is it. The pretty bottles can also store things like bath salts and mouthwash in style.
Woven storage bins
You know you've found a Dollar Tree ace when it looks so high quality that you think that you've accidentally wandered into your local Crate and Barrel. That's the feeling we're getting from the $3 Woven Cotton Basket recently released from Dollar Tree. Much like the viral Scalloped Rush Basket, the baskets are woven with natural materials. You can get them in white or gray, and both versions feature a decorative stripe of straw through the middle and handles for easy transport. They can add a bit of put-togetherness to a space that's calling for organization.
While you might use them to store small toys or stuffies (for both kids and pets), remotes, craft supplies, or snacks. Keep in mind that the bins are just under nine inches wide and six inches tall, so you might need more than one depending on the size of your stash. It's also a Dollar Tree find that instantly organizes bathroom clutter. They're great for storing extra toilet paper, toiletries, or supplies in a baby's room. You might even pop a houseplant in there to zhuzh up the appearance of your potted foliage. Just be sure to add a plastic lining as the bins are not waterproof.
Designer Glass Tumblers
These days, the biggest complaint people seem to have about Dollar Tree is that everything there no longer costs just a dollar. However, when we're getting straight-up Anthropologie dupes for $1.50, we say, another 50 cents is fine. If you haven't seen Dollar Tree's Designer Glass Tumblers yet, they look quite like the Anthropologie version, which cost a whopping $22 per glass.
These are cylindrical glasses speckled with glass icons such as cherries, flowers, or hearts. Each glass costs $1.50 and comes with a plastic straw and lid in corresponding colors. Folks love that these are totally on trend and offer a quality dupe for an extremely affordable price. They're great for making a summer gift basket or stocking the backyard bar for summer. It's also turning into a fun scavenger hunt for shoppers who hope to find different variations at their respective locations. "I found the watermelon...yay," one person wrote on a Facebook thread dedicated to the glassware. "I hope I find the cherry," said another.