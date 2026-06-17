The 3 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Of 2026 (So Far)

Sometimes you walk by an item at Dollar Tree that quite literally stops you in your tracks. You pick it up to examine it, thinking, surely, you'll find something disappointing in its weight or the quality of the material. But upon closer inspection, it only gets better. That's the reaction folks are having to the discount store's new glass decanters for $1.25 and $1.50.

The Decorative Hammered Glass Bottle comes in red, purple, green, and clear, which works to support an eclectic style. There are two other versions, found in stores, that embody the timeless look of a classic whiskey decanter. While one is made rounder and the other has squared edges, both feature cut clear glass, which gives them a distinctly crystal-like look.

Smaller than your average decanter, these won't hold a whole bottle of booze. But if you're looking for a sweet and fanciful way to serve a finger of your favorite whiskey or gin to company, this is it. The pretty bottles can also store things like bath salts and mouthwash in style.