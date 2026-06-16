Skip Standard Gravel: Here's A Better Alternative That Adds Contrast To Your Landscape

Are you ready to give up on gravel? Even though it's a functional way to landscape certain areas, it's not always visually appealing. The light gray color doesn't really stand out, either. Fortunately, there are plenty of gravel alternatives, like seashells – a beautiful, eco-friendly driveway option. But the coastal vibe of seashells doesn't always align with a landlocked Midwestern home, for example. One alternative to gravel in those instances is pumice rock.

If the first thing that comes to mind is abrasive block hanging on a string in your shower, you've got the right material (incidentally, you can use a pumice stone to remove rust and stains on a shower floor in addition to smoothing your skin). For landscaping, the rock comes in smaller, irregular pieces that can cover the ground just like gravel. The lightweight volcanic stones are highly porous — you can see lots of little holes all over the rock. Not only are they attractive, but the rocks offer moisture and soil health benefits.

Pumice might not be ideal for all situations. It's often more costly than other materials, and it will break down over time (it's still a durable, long-lasting option, though). While some people love the natural, rough, hole-filled look, others prefer a more polished look.