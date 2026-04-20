Not Concrete, Not Gravel: The Beautiful & Eco-Friendly Driveway Alternative Everyone Overlooks

Besides being a necessity for car owners, a driveway heavily influences your property's curb appeal, and homeowners often choose concrete or asphalt driveways for their durability and clean look. These materials can be expensive to install, however, and solid surfaces often create drainage issues such as driveway puddles. As an alternative, gravel can be both less expensive and more permeable. Yet while gravel does offer a sense of rustic charm and years of repair-free service, another option that's comparable in price doubles down on the charm factor, provides permeability, and lasts just as long without repairs: seashell.

Seashell driveways have been favored in coastal communities since colonial times. After consuming oysters and shellfish, which formed a major part of their diet, settlers would recycle the shells by crushing them and using them as a paving material. These days, crushed shells — most often taken from oysters, clams, or scallops — are available by the ton and can be shipped anywhere, so there's no longer any need for people living inland to overlook them when sourcing driveway materials. Once you've laid them down, the shells will break down the more you drive over them, quickly flattening out into a level, well-draining, and attractive driveway surface.