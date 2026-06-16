Not Lanterns Or Tiki Torches: An Easy Dollar Tree DIY For Beautiful Patio Lighting
Your outdoor space is a bit cozier and warmer with little pops of light around you as the sun sets. Even though there are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home, deciding what's right for you and your budget isn't always easy. Hardwired options usually mean you need to hire an electrician to ensure the wiring meets safety requirements for the outdoor conditions. To avoid that situation, some people opt for tiki torches or lanterns — those wire-free options do set the mood, but they might not quite fit the vibe. And while lanterns come in lots of different styles, they can be pricey. The Glue Lala YouTube channel offers a cost-effective variation made from Dollar Tree solar stake lights and mini pallets.
There are plenty of ways to turn Dollar Tree finds into cute and cozy patio lights on a budget, but this one looks especially charming. The finished product resembles a mini fence and has the top of the solar light tucked inside. It's a cute way to hide inexpensive solar stake lights with a more upscale surround. Since the illumination comes from a solar light, it doesn't pose the safety risks of an open flame like you have with a traditional tiki torch.
Each decorative light requires four Crafter's Square Wood Pallets for the sides and a thin piece of wood for the base. The original creation features a dark brown background with white botanical designs stenciled over it. You can adjust that design, using your choice of stain and paint, to decorate a light that reflects your patio vibes. You'll also need hot glue and a solar light, like the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light.
Design a mini pallet solar light display
Assemble the light's frame first by hot gluing the four mini pallets into a square. Next, cut a thin piece of scrap wood to fit inside the base of the square or to create more of a noticeable base, cut a piece of wood slighting larger than the square that you'll glue to the outside. Since it'll be more convenient to add the solar light to the scrap wood base before combining it to the entire piece, remove the stake part of the light first then fix the light to the base with enough adhesive. When it dries, glue the base to the pallet frame from inside or outside depending on the style you chose. Once the glue hardens, paint or stain the wood. You can stencil patterns on it like the original or freehand designs. If you don't want patterns, simply paint or stain the pallets. A coat of clear sealer helps lock in your design and protect the project.
While the original embellishment stage stops here, you can continue. Large wooden beads or wood squares glued to the bottom corners elevate the light and change the silhouette. If you want to give it a lantern look, add a wire handle at the top — drill small holes opposite of each other, thread wire through, and twist the ends. Or, add thin wood trim around the top edge, overhanging the outside slightly for a framing effect. You can add the same trim around the bottom edge for a more balanced look. If you want to use the lighted decor piece on a covered patio where the sun doesn't hit, try decorating it with fairy lights instead — place the strand and the battery pack inside the frame.