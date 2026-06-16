Not Lanterns Or Tiki Torches: An Easy Dollar Tree DIY For Beautiful Patio Lighting

Your outdoor space is a bit cozier and warmer with little pops of light around you as the sun sets. Even though there are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home, deciding what's right for you and your budget isn't always easy. Hardwired options usually mean you need to hire an electrician to ensure the wiring meets safety requirements for the outdoor conditions. To avoid that situation, some people opt for tiki torches or lanterns — those wire-free options do set the mood, but they might not quite fit the vibe. And while lanterns come in lots of different styles, they can be pricey. The Glue Lala YouTube channel offers a cost-effective variation made from Dollar Tree solar stake lights and mini pallets.

There are plenty of ways to turn Dollar Tree finds into cute and cozy patio lights on a budget, but this one looks especially charming. The finished product resembles a mini fence and has the top of the solar light tucked inside. It's a cute way to hide inexpensive solar stake lights with a more upscale surround. Since the illumination comes from a solar light, it doesn't pose the safety risks of an open flame like you have with a traditional tiki torch.

Each decorative light requires four Crafter's Square Wood Pallets for the sides and a thin piece of wood for the base. The original creation features a dark brown background with white botanical designs stenciled over it. You can adjust that design, using your choice of stain and paint, to decorate a light that reflects your patio vibes. You'll also need hot glue and a solar light, like the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light.