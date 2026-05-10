DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Finds Into Cute And Cozy Patio Lights On A Budget
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With the warmer months approaching, it's time for homeowners and renters alike to start planning how to make the most of their outdoor spaces — including in the evenings. Whether you have a small balcony or a big backyard, you'll want to think about how you're going to illuminate the area around your patio furniture and freshen up its decorative appeal. You'll also have to find a way to get rid of mosquitoes and other insects, because doing so is essential for setting up a space of comfort and ease in your backyard.
Luckily, you can do a little bit of all of these things by trying out an easy DIY from TikTok user dollartree.hacks. This project involves gluing three of Dollar Tree's $3 Garden Collection Glass Tabletop Torches onto a small rectangular wooden tray, and then filling in the gaps between the torches with glass gems. The finished result is a chic display that's both inexpensive and functional.
Use this decorative tray to keep bugs away simply by filling the torches with Tiki Brand Citronella-Scented Tiki Torch Fuel, available at Dollar Tree for $5. Another feature that makes this DIY so appealing is its versatility. You can use it as a centerpiece for your patio dining table alongside other al fresco dining ideas guaranteed to wow your guests. Or, place it on an open surface near your couches or chairs on your porch so that it serves as an elegant accent piece.
Assembling and customizing your decorative patio tray
Putting together your patio torch tray is a relatively straightforward affair. However, there are plenty of ways to make this DIY uniquely your own that you'll want to consider beforehand. For instance, you can alter the color of your decor piece, as Dollar Tree offers four different color options to choose from. Mix and match or go for a uniform look; either way, make sure to purchase glass gems that fit their vibe.
If you're not a fan of how colorful glass gems are, you could substitute them with small river rocks. A product like Virekm Decorative Ornamental Pebbles, for example, should suit those who like more natural textures. Depending on your preferences, you could also paint or stain your wooden tray before assembly to make it either more vibrant or more natural-looking. For a truly sophisticated aesthetic, pick out a couple of patterned coasters and glue them to your tray where your torches will sit.
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After you've prepared all the necessary materials, you can put together your tray in three simple steps. First, attach the bottoms of your three torches to your tray with hot glue. Take care to space them out equally. Second, cover the rest of the tray around the torches with glass gems or rocks — there's no need to glue them down. Finally, fill your torches with citronella-scented torch fuel and let them light up your patio or porch whenever you're ready to sit outside.