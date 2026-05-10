DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Finds Into Cute And Cozy Patio Lights On A Budget

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With the warmer months approaching, it's time for homeowners and renters alike to start planning how to make the most of their outdoor spaces — including in the evenings. Whether you have a small balcony or a big backyard, you'll want to think about how you're going to illuminate the area around your patio furniture and freshen up its decorative appeal. You'll also have to find a way to get rid of mosquitoes and other insects, because doing so is essential for setting up a space of comfort and ease in your backyard.

Luckily, you can do a little bit of all of these things by trying out an easy DIY from TikTok user dollartree.hacks. This project involves gluing three of Dollar Tree's $3 Garden Collection Glass Tabletop Torches onto a small rectangular wooden tray, and then filling in the gaps between the torches with glass gems. The finished result is a chic display that's both inexpensive and functional.

Use this decorative tray to keep bugs away simply by filling the torches with Tiki Brand Citronella-Scented Tiki Torch Fuel, available at Dollar Tree for $5. Another feature that makes this DIY so appealing is its versatility. You can use it as a centerpiece for your patio dining table alongside other al fresco dining ideas guaranteed to wow your guests. Or, place it on an open surface near your couches or chairs on your porch so that it serves as an elegant accent piece.