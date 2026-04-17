Light Up Your Porch Or Patio With This Easy DIY Using 2 Dollar Tree Finds
A porch or patio is only complete when it has charming outdoor lighting. Installing tall outdoor floor lamps can be pricey, especially if you need more than one to illuminate your space. Avoid high prices and keep your outdoor lamps classically simple by DIYing your own set using products from Dollar Tree. The TikToker lizfenwickdiy shared her brilliantly effortless idea that involves inserting a solar light into the end of a broom handle to DIY a tall lamppost for outdoor spaces.
This TikToker isn't the first to come up with a unique Dollar Tree DIY for lighting up outdoor spaces, but her idea is one of the most straightforward ones out there. This DIY idea only uses two items, which are the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light and Essentials Black Plastic Broom Handle. Both items cost $1.50 a piece and don't require any extra tools or materials to assemble, making them as affordable and easy as possible.
The only requirement for this project is that you have somewhere to stake the lights to keep them upright. If you have a smaller porch, it's easy to stake them in the dirt, grass, mulch, or rocks bordering the outdoor deck. If you have a larger outdoor area without stakeable land, you'll need large planters and pots to insert the budget-friendly lampposts.
How to DIY these easy dollar store lamps
Assembling these Dollar Tree light posts shouldn't take more than a few minutes. Start by gathering one solar light and one broom handle for every light you intend to make. Unscrew the end of the broom handle, and insert the solar light stake into the handle. You now have a tall lantern that you can arrange anywhere with permeable ground outdoors. Keep in mind that solar lights need time to charge up. Many solar light brands need six to eight hours of sunlight per day to work properly. Prior to installation, it's recommended to put them in the sun for about 12 to 14 hours to ensure they're fully charged and working properly. When it comes to placement, the general recommendation is to space solar lights about five to eight feet apart. However, you can move them closer together and maintain an aesthetically pleasing look if the light output is lower.
@lizfenwickdiy
Dollar Tree outdoor hack! All you need is a broom and a solar light. 🤩 Would you try this one out? 👇 #dollartree #solarlights #dollartreecrafts #dollartreediy #easydiy
The original DIYer used the aforementioned solar light design, which has more of a classic lantern look. However, other Dollar Tree solar lights will also work, as long as they have the bottom rod for staking. For example, there are other Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights that come in assorted colors and have a more modern minimalist look. There are also plenty of new Dollar Tree home finds to check out in 2026 with eccentric aesthetics that pair well with the broomstick, such as the Garden Collection Solar Mushroom Lights.
If the broomstick part looks a little too bland for your garden, wrap it in decorative accents, like artificial vines and burlap ribbon. Just don't splurge too much on these accessories, since they won't hold up long-term outdoors. Fortunately, the Dollar Tree also carries these items for cheap, such as the Floral Garden Assorted Green Leaves & Vine Garland.