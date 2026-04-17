Light Up Your Porch Or Patio With This Easy DIY Using 2 Dollar Tree Finds

A porch or patio is only complete when it has charming outdoor lighting. Installing tall outdoor floor lamps can be pricey, especially if you need more than one to illuminate your space. Avoid high prices and keep your outdoor lamps classically simple by DIYing your own set using products from Dollar Tree. The TikToker lizfenwickdiy shared her brilliantly effortless idea that involves inserting a solar light into the end of a broom handle to DIY a tall lamppost for outdoor spaces.

This TikToker isn't the first to come up with a unique Dollar Tree DIY for lighting up outdoor spaces, but her idea is one of the most straightforward ones out there. This DIY idea only uses two items, which are the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light and Essentials Black Plastic Broom Handle. Both items cost $1.50 a piece and don't require any extra tools or materials to assemble, making them as affordable and easy as possible.

The only requirement for this project is that you have somewhere to stake the lights to keep them upright. If you have a smaller porch, it's easy to stake them in the dirt, grass, mulch, or rocks bordering the outdoor deck. If you have a larger outdoor area without stakeable land, you'll need large planters and pots to insert the budget-friendly lampposts.