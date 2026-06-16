Goodbye, Kitchen Clutter: 9 Affordable IKEA Finds For Deep Cabinets And Drawers

What's cluttering up your kitchen cabinets and drawers? Whether you're a serious cook with every gadget known to man or you've amassed a collection of lidded takeout containers, getting messy kitchen clutter under control is a challenge. Shoving ingredients or tools into the deepest recesses of your cabinets and drawers makes matters worse and it's not just because it makes them difficult to find when it's time to make dinner. Overloading shelves and drawers can also cause permanent alignment or sagging problems. If you're ready to say goodbye to kitchen clutter with space-extending shelves and baskets, IKEA has nine affordable finds you may want to check out.

Maybe "junk" is too simple a word for the random assortment of broken refrigerator magnets, those undeveloped film rolls, and your favorite Tomagachi that's been living in that one giant drawer since the late '90s. Perhaps your deepest cabinet is the perfect spot for shoving those enormous platters or roasting pans, until you have to practically climb inside to find what you're looking for. According to thousands of customers, IKEA's designers have figured out how to keep even the trickiest items in the tightest spaces organized better.

To find them, we sorted through close to 100 kitchen cabinet and drawer organization items to round up both new and highly-rated finds. From adjustable options that can be customized to fit your specific space to classic boxes that look stylish while corralling the chaos happening in the back of your pantry, everything on our list is under $20.