Goodbye, Kitchen Clutter: 9 Affordable IKEA Finds For Deep Cabinets And Drawers
What's cluttering up your kitchen cabinets and drawers? Whether you're a serious cook with every gadget known to man or you've amassed a collection of lidded takeout containers, getting messy kitchen clutter under control is a challenge. Shoving ingredients or tools into the deepest recesses of your cabinets and drawers makes matters worse and it's not just because it makes them difficult to find when it's time to make dinner. Overloading shelves and drawers can also cause permanent alignment or sagging problems. If you're ready to say goodbye to kitchen clutter with space-extending shelves and baskets, IKEA has nine affordable finds you may want to check out.
Maybe "junk" is too simple a word for the random assortment of broken refrigerator magnets, those undeveloped film rolls, and your favorite Tomagachi that's been living in that one giant drawer since the late '90s. Perhaps your deepest cabinet is the perfect spot for shoving those enormous platters or roasting pans, until you have to practically climb inside to find what you're looking for. According to thousands of customers, IKEA's designers have figured out how to keep even the trickiest items in the tightest spaces organized better.
To find them, we sorted through close to 100 kitchen cabinet and drawer organization items to round up both new and highly-rated finds. From adjustable options that can be customized to fit your specific space to classic boxes that look stylish while corralling the chaos happening in the back of your pantry, everything on our list is under $20.
VARIERA Pot lid organizer
A random assortment of lids can make even the deepest kitchen storage spaces feel cluttered. Over 1,200 IKEA customers have left a review for the VARIERA Pot lid organizer, a simple-yet-effective way to corral huge clunky metal lids and tiny plastic ones alike. The $8 find is made of durable stainless steel and tiny synthetic rubber feet that prevent scratches. It expands to nearly 20 inches to fit even the deepest cabinets and drawers perfectly. Several reviewers reported that it works beautifully for storing cutting boards, baking sheets, and serving trays.
PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket
IKEA's products are often a prime example of functional simplicity, and according to nearly 700 satisfied customers, that's exactly what the PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket provides. Available in two different sizes for $7 or $9 respectively, the powder-coated steel baskets hang below a cabinet shelf without screws or nails. If your favorite coffee cups always get pushed to the back of your cabinets, this is a simple way to store them at your fingertips. Although a few people reported size or finish issues that resulted in returns, most users were thrilled with the extra clutter control the PÅLYCKE provides.
KLIPPKAKTUS Lazy susan
If your spice drawer is a disaster or you find yourself fighting through a giant cabinet full of oil and vinegar bottles every time you cook, the KLIPPKAKTUS Lazy susan is worth a look. The $10 turntable is made of PET plastic that's easy to wash and even easier to spin thanks to a slightly raised lip that keeps whatever you're storing on it secure as it rotates. It makes all your stored items accessible so you don't have to reach into the cabinet for them. Over 360 customers have given the affordable IKEA find a five-star rating, agreeing that it offers practicality for a good price.
VARIERA Adjustable Flatware tray
The trouble with many silverware organizers is that they aren't always a perfect fit for those deep kitchen drawers. IKEA designer Francis Cayouette figured out a solution with the VARIERA Adjustable Flatware tray. The $6 find is made from partially-recycled plastic compartments that are width-adjustable up to just under 18 inches. While one customer was frustrated at how long it took to remove the label, and another didn't like the small studs on the middle compartment, the vast majority of reviewers described this find as practically perfect.
VARIERA Drawer divider
Although it doesn't have any customer feedback yet, we think IKEA's new VARIERA Drawer divider can also help you say goodbye to kitchen clutter in your deepest drawers. The $10 bamboo find is ridiculously simple. Essentially, it's an adjustable bar that shrinks to just under 19 inches and expands to a little over 21. Discrete caps on both ends create a snug fit wherever you decide to place them. The simple solution was designed to work just as well at keeping your junk drawer organized as it does making sure your meat thermometer stops getting tangled inside your whisk.
UPPDATERA Storage box
IKEA admittedly has a lot of affordable containers to choose from, but 375 customers have given the UPPDATERA Storage boxes rave reviews. Priced between $13 and $18, they're available in two different sizes and colors. Since both are just six inches high, they'll fit inside deep drawers or stacked on cabinet shelves. Cutout handles make life easier even when they're filled with spices, napkins, or other items causing chaos in your kitchen. A few people reported receiving boxes that were larger than the stated dimensions. However, most described them as attractive, useful, and extremely high-quality for the price.
VARIERA Shelf insert
One of the sleekest kitchen cabinet ideas that maximize storage without sacrificing style can effectively double your deepest cabinet spaces if your shelves are installed too far apart. Measuring just over a foot wide, IKEA's VARIERA Shelf inserts come in two sizes. The 5-inch tall version is $14, while the 11-inch tall version retails for $17. Made of white powder-coated steel, the shelves can be stacked together using the included screws to take advantage of dead vertical space in cabinets. Over 4,500 customers have given them a five-star rating, describing the shelves as sturdy and easy to assemble.
UPPDATERA Plate holder
Your snack drawer or that one cabinet where gravy packets go to die may be the worst clutter culprits in your kitchen. However, your everyday dishes could probably also use a little organizing help. The UPPDATERA Plate holder is a sleek, size-adjustable, powder-coated galvanized steel frame that protects plate edges until it's time to set the table. A few users thought the $10 find was unnecessary. But dozens of others agreed with the reviewer who wrote, "Storage gems. I love these. They keep bowls and plates in all sizes secure on shelves and in drawers."
UPPDATERA Pegboard drawer organizer
Putting a pegboard inside your deep kitchen drawers may seem strange, but according to dozens of satisfied IKEA customers it's a perfect solution. "Super useful", "Fabulous", and "Best IKEA product ever" are among the rave reviews for the UPPDATERA Pegboard drawer organizer. The anthracite-colored find is available in a 24- or 30-inch sizes, for $19 or $25 respectively. The plastic mat protects interior drawer or cabinet surfaces, while its adjustable plastic pegs allow you to customize the storage depending on what you need to store.