Use A Pool Noodle To Turn Your Bookshelf Into A Home Decor Piece With An Easy DIY

Books are beautiful, but plain shelves without much decoration may not be adding as much visually to your space as you'd like. If this functional piece of furniture could use a makeover, try a pool noodle DIY to create the sweetest floral decor in minutes. By adding floral decor to your bookshelf, you make it more of a decorative statement piece. As an added bonus, this easy trick will bring a pop of color and texture into the room. For this simple project, a pool noodle, faux flowers, and scissors are all you need to transform your reading nook. Whether you have a traditional, freestanding bookcase, a built-in set, or floating shelves, a pool noodle is an easy solution for turning your storage into decor.

This pool noodle trick is super simple and the entire project can be completed in just a few minutes. Measure the length of your bookshelf and cut a pool noodle to match or to be slightly shorter. You'll want to ensure that you won't see the ends of the noodles after decorating. Using scissors, slice the pool noodle, creating a slit down the entire length. Now, you'll be able to easily slip the foam over the edge of your shelf. Once your base is in place, poke the stems of foam flowers and greenery into the noodle. Continue adding more decorations until you can't see the colorful foam. Spray painting the noodle could help it to blend in with your decoration and match your bookcase.