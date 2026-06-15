Use A Pool Noodle To Turn Your Bookshelf Into A Home Decor Piece With An Easy DIY
Books are beautiful, but plain shelves without much decoration may not be adding as much visually to your space as you'd like. If this functional piece of furniture could use a makeover, try a pool noodle DIY to create the sweetest floral decor in minutes. By adding floral decor to your bookshelf, you make it more of a decorative statement piece. As an added bonus, this easy trick will bring a pop of color and texture into the room. For this simple project, a pool noodle, faux flowers, and scissors are all you need to transform your reading nook. Whether you have a traditional, freestanding bookcase, a built-in set, or floating shelves, a pool noodle is an easy solution for turning your storage into decor.
@littlepettittpad
Shelf Styling Hack 🌿 Pool noodles are so good to take your shelf styling to another level 🙌🏽 Great for the changing seasonal decor trends or for wedding styling 🫶🏻 Definitely buying more of these for new ideas 😅🙌🏽 #poolnoodle #decorhacks #shelfstyling #interiordecor #weddingdecor
This pool noodle trick is super simple and the entire project can be completed in just a few minutes. Measure the length of your bookshelf and cut a pool noodle to match or to be slightly shorter. You'll want to ensure that you won't see the ends of the noodles after decorating. Using scissors, slice the pool noodle, creating a slit down the entire length. Now, you'll be able to easily slip the foam over the edge of your shelf. Once your base is in place, poke the stems of foam flowers and greenery into the noodle. Continue adding more decorations until you can't see the colorful foam. Spray painting the noodle could help it to blend in with your decoration and match your bookcase.
Upgrading a boring bookshelf with a floral pool noodle hack
Customize this hack to fit your shelf nicely and enhance your space. Add a noodle and flowers to one or multiple shelves to change the look of your home decor piece. Besides florals, greenery and pick decorations could be inserted into the foam. Wrapping garlands around the noodle is another way to customize this adorable decoration. Since this shelf addition is temporary and the pieces can be taken on and off, you can change out the flowers for different seasons or holidays. More realistic faux florals will make your furniture look stunning, but could increase the cost of this project. When choosing flowers for this gorgeous bookshelf idea, consider which colors best compliment your space.
It's really that easy. Add small decorations like figurines or ornaments onto your DIY decor if you'd like. Attach this fun, colorful decoration onto the top or a middle shelf of a bookcase to draw the eye towards it. Alternatively, use this hack to dress up a set of floating book storage, further disguising the shelves. Set other decorations such as sculptures, candles, or plants on empty spots on the shelves to finish your display. The same pool noodle method can be used to DIY colorful mantel decor and add more florals to your home.