Grab A Pool Noodle And Flowers To DIY Colorful Spring Mantel Decor

Adding color and whimsy to a plain fireplace doesn't have to be complicated. It might even be as easy as adding faux florals to the mantel with the help of a pool noodle. This is one of those genius flower arranging hacks we learned from social media, and couldn't wait to share. Some use this project to add holiday whimsy to the mantel, while others break out the spring blossoms to ring in warmer weather. Make one for every season and swap them out as needed to keep your fireplace blooming. There's no right or wrong way to style this DIY, making it perfect for homes celebrating any aesthetic.

The way this hack works is by using the flexible nature of the foam tube much the same way you would floral foam. Simply snip the length off your favourite silk roses or peonies and press the wired end into the pool tube, filling it with a lush assortment of color and texture. Like the pool noodle DIY that will create the sweetest floral decor in minutes, this hack is perfect for your next house party, holiday event, or to experiment with a flower aesthetic you've been wanting to try. Put yourself in the interior designer seat and transform your plain mantel into a blooming focal point visitors will love.