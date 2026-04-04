Grab A Pool Noodle And Flowers To DIY Colorful Spring Mantel Decor
Adding color and whimsy to a plain fireplace doesn't have to be complicated. It might even be as easy as adding faux florals to the mantel with the help of a pool noodle. This is one of those genius flower arranging hacks we learned from social media, and couldn't wait to share. Some use this project to add holiday whimsy to the mantel, while others break out the spring blossoms to ring in warmer weather. Make one for every season and swap them out as needed to keep your fireplace blooming. There's no right or wrong way to style this DIY, making it perfect for homes celebrating any aesthetic.
The way this hack works is by using the flexible nature of the foam tube much the same way you would floral foam. Simply snip the length off your favourite silk roses or peonies and press the wired end into the pool tube, filling it with a lush assortment of color and texture. Like the pool noodle DIY that will create the sweetest floral decor in minutes, this hack is perfect for your next house party, holiday event, or to experiment with a flower aesthetic you've been wanting to try. Put yourself in the interior designer seat and transform your plain mantel into a blooming focal point visitors will love.
Crafting your spring mantel decor
To make your own adorable mantel garland, you'll need a foam tube like the Dollar Tree Colorful Foam Pool Noodle, a box cutter or good pair of scissors, and faux florals (here's how to get the musty smell out of silk flowers!) and greenery of your choice. You can opt for a range of flower colors in your design, or stick to a clear palette. Depending on your fireplace model, you may also need some removable wall hooks like Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks, but any brand will do. You may not need these if your mantel has a narrow lip on it. With supplies gathered, you're ready to make a whimsical accent for your fireplace.
If your fireplace has a narrow lip on the front, carefully cut a line straight down the long side of the pool noodle and slide it on. If you lack this lip, don't worry: That's what the hooks are for. Follow the directions on the hanger package to expose the sticky side of the strips and press them onto the top edge of your mantel with the hooks curving upward toward you and away from the wall. Push the foam onto it, so it stays put. Slide the stems of your flowers and greenery into the noodle to create a custom garland that suits your personal taste. Get creative and customize further by adding feathers, wrapping the ends of the tube in twine or lace, and adding in ornaments as the seasons change.