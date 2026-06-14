What Does IKEA Do With Returned Furniture?

IKEA is best known for its stylish and affordable furnishings, and perhaps its food court, but there are a couple of other lesser-known aspects of the brand that also make its stores worth visiting. Their generous return policy is definitely one of them. Most new and unopened items can be returned up to 365 days after purchase, and you can get a refund for all sorts of opened products if you return them within 180 days, too. There are a few exceptions, of course, such as house plants and custom countertops. But in most cases, all you need to do is go to the store's returns and exchanges area with your receipt, a photo ID, and of course, the item you want refunded.

But you might be wondering what happens to all of these items that go back to the big blue-and-yellow warehouse? The answer varies significantly depending on the type of return and the condition of the product. Items that customers return undamaged and unopened may go back on the shelf for immediate resale. Furnishings that have already been assembled or were otherwise pre-owned are sometimes inspected and repaired, and then sent to the as-is section of the store, where they are sold again at a discounted price. This section is often near the registers in the warehouse area. In a scenario where the returned product is truly unusable, it's either recycled or thrown out. This is at least easy for buyers; figuring out how to dispose of furniture can admittedly be quite a hassle.