A Smarter Way To Update An Old Medicine Cabinet Without Replacing It
If you're giving your bathroom a stunning makeover, don't skip your medicine cabinet. You can turn your old, outdated medicine cabinet into a beautiful and functional statement piece. A fresh coat of paint and some simple shelf liners are all it needs to be brought into the modern era. If you prefer, you can also use patterned contact paper as a liner alternative. Replacing the entire medicine cabinet can be time-consuming, difficult, and expensive. Skip the unnecessary work and just give your current cabinet a fresh new look.
Depending on the style of your bathroom, you can paint the medicine cabinet to match your walls or complement your tiles. If you're considering redoing your entire bathroom, you might want to consider the trending bathroom paint color of 2026 as inspiration. Of course, if you'd rather keep your medicine cabinet neutral so you don't need to repaint it later, there's nothing wrong with a clean white color. You don't need to stress as much about the liners; they'll only be visible when the cabinet door is open, and they're easier to replace. That makes them a good place to experiment with brighter colors and fun patterns.
The colors are up to you, but you should put some thought into the type of paint you use. Medicine cabinets can be made from metal, plastic, or wood, and paint doesn't adhere well to the former two materials. Make sure you have sandpaper and an appropriate primer for your medicine cabinet, as well as a sealant to protect it from the humidity in your bathroom. While it isn't strictly necessary, you may also want a screwdriver, as you might have an easier time painting your medicine cabinet if it's been removed from the wall.
Updating your medicine cabinet
Start by removing any items from inside and below the medicine cabinet, as well as the shelves themselves. If you want to remove your medicine cabinet from the wall to update it, carefully unscrew it and make sure it doesn't fall. You can still update your medicine cabinet while it's on the wall, but you should make sure the room is ventilated and wear a respirator or mask to protect yourself from paint fumes and particles.
The paint and liners will cover stains, but dust can stop paint from adhering properly, so give your medicine cabinet a quick wash. If your medicine cabinet is made of metal or plastic, sand it so the paint can stick. Use tape to cover the wall around your medicine cabinet, as well as any parts of the cabinet itself that you don't want to paint, such as the hinges or handle.
Coat your medicine cabinet with a layer of primer and let it dry completely. Then, you can begin painting the cabinet. If it's recessed into the wall, you may not be able to paint its outer surface as much, but painting the interior will still give it a fresh new look. Carefully apply the shelf liners to your shelves and return them to your cabinet once the paint is dry. Complete the look by using these medicine cabinet organization tips to keep it looking neat while you replace its contents. Don't worry about getting tired of its new look, either. Rather than replacing the cabinet, you can swap out the liners or change up the paint to keep it looking cute.