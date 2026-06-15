A Smarter Way To Update An Old Medicine Cabinet Without Replacing It

If you're giving your bathroom a stunning makeover, don't skip your medicine cabinet. You can turn your old, outdated medicine cabinet into a beautiful and functional statement piece. A fresh coat of paint and some simple shelf liners are all it needs to be brought into the modern era. If you prefer, you can also use patterned contact paper as a liner alternative. Replacing the entire medicine cabinet can be time-consuming, difficult, and expensive. Skip the unnecessary work and just give your current cabinet a fresh new look.

Depending on the style of your bathroom, you can paint the medicine cabinet to match your walls or complement your tiles. If you're considering redoing your entire bathroom, you might want to consider the trending bathroom paint color of 2026 as inspiration. Of course, if you'd rather keep your medicine cabinet neutral so you don't need to repaint it later, there's nothing wrong with a clean white color. You don't need to stress as much about the liners; they'll only be visible when the cabinet door is open, and they're easier to replace. That makes them a good place to experiment with brighter colors and fun patterns.

The colors are up to you, but you should put some thought into the type of paint you use. Medicine cabinets can be made from metal, plastic, or wood, and paint doesn't adhere well to the former two materials. Make sure you have sandpaper and an appropriate primer for your medicine cabinet, as well as a sealant to protect it from the humidity in your bathroom. While it isn't strictly necessary, you may also want a screwdriver, as you might have an easier time painting your medicine cabinet if it's been removed from the wall.