Not Costco, Not IKEA: The Furniture Retailer Ranked Lowest By Consumer Reports

Buying furniture can be a pain. You'll have to deal with knowing where to go for the best bargains, arranging the delivery and set-up of bulky pieces, and wondering if the piece you've purchased was even worth the hundreds or thousands of dollars you've shelled out for it. There are many furniture stores out there to choose from, and Consumer Reports (CR) has helpfully ranked the best places to go furniture shopping – while also giving insights into spots you may want to avoid. While you might think bargain stores like Costco and Ikea would rank low on shoppers' lists for service or furniture quality, another major outlet was ranked the lowest by CR overall: Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

CR surveyed its members for their experiences shopping at both walk-in and online furniture retailers. It then used those responses to rank stores in categories like quality, price, customer service, and shopping experience. For walk-in stores, the shopping atmosphere was evaluated, while for online retailers, website usability was looked at. Delivery and return policies, selection, and communication were also evaluated. Ashley Furniture was ranked dead last overall among the 48 walk-in stores and 17 online retailers considered by CR. But Ashley wasn't terrible at everything, and it even beat some luxury stores in certain categories.