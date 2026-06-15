Transform Old Cookie Tins Into Stylish Shelves That Double As Wall Decor
Don't cry over that empty tin of cookies with only the crumbs remaining. The sugar rush may be over, but the tin can live on forever in the form of a cute home decor piece. One creative idea is turning an old tin into a round shelf — an idea shared by the creators behind the @2sistersstory TikTok account. The round shape makes this a perfect mini wall shelf for a home with a modern style. You won't need the lid for this craft, but hold onto it for another project in the future.
You should attach the cookie tin to the wall with the flat bottom against the wall and the open side pointing outward. You'll add a mini shelf inside using a paint stirring stick or a scrap of wood. Also, grab some spray paint for the project — try gold for that glam, modern look, or use another color that better suits your decor. A simple coat of paint offers a minimalist look, but you can also add trim or other accents to embellish the piece.
Follow the lead of the original project by trying candle styling ideas with this round wall shelf, or use it for other decor pieces. It's not a huge shelf, but it does make a stunning impression on the wall. You can create a single cookie tin shelf or make multiples to create an arrangement on the wall.
Convert cookie tins into shelves
Wash the cookie tin out with warm, soapy water to remove crumbs and greasy marks on the inside. Make sure it's completely dry. Then, spray paint the inside and outside of the cookie tin — you can use one solid color or do one color inside and one color outside. Another option is to line the inside of the tin with fabric or decoupage decorative paper to lend a charming pattern to the design. You can also wrap fabric around the outside of the tin.
To create a shelf for each tin, hold a paint stirring stick or scrap of wood up to the tin horizontally where you want the shelf to go. Place it right in the middle, or offset it with a higher or lower placement. Measure the distance across the circle, and break or cut the stick to that length. A little hot glue on each end secures the wood shelf inside the tin. You can also add a vertical wood piece to incorporate more angles.
Hang the display on the wall with Command strips or your choice of mounting hardware — use a single shelf, or group several together. Alternatively, glue multiple tins together to create one larger display. Place battery-powered tea lights on the shelves for a minimalist approach. Or, work in other decor pieces. A faux vining plant draping down from inside the tin elongates the look. If you want to continue with the circle theme, try this modern DIY circle shelf using embroidery hoops to add to the wall's charm.