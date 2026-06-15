Transform Old Cookie Tins Into Stylish Shelves That Double As Wall Decor

Don't cry over that empty tin of cookies with only the crumbs remaining. The sugar rush may be over, but the tin can live on forever in the form of a cute home decor piece. One creative idea is turning an old tin into a round shelf — an idea shared by the creators behind the @2sistersstory TikTok account. The round shape makes this a perfect mini wall shelf for a home with a modern style. You won't need the lid for this craft, but hold onto it for another project in the future.

You should attach the cookie tin to the wall with the flat bottom against the wall and the open side pointing outward. You'll add a mini shelf inside using a paint stirring stick or a scrap of wood. Also, grab some spray paint for the project — try gold for that glam, modern look, or use another color that better suits your decor. A simple coat of paint offers a minimalist look, but you can also add trim or other accents to embellish the piece.

Follow the lead of the original project by trying candle styling ideas with this round wall shelf, or use it for other decor pieces. It's not a huge shelf, but it does make a stunning impression on the wall. You can create a single cookie tin shelf or make multiples to create an arrangement on the wall.