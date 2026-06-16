Don't Toss Old Jeans — Turn Them Into Cute Storage For Your Home

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Over the years, it's easy to end up with multiple pairs of nearly identical jeans that clutter your closet and dresser drawers. If the jeans folding trick to save dresser space doesn't free up enough room, you may be tempted to toss out extra pairs. Don't toss old denim bottoms in the trash or donation pile when there are various ways to turn old clothes into upcycled decor. Fans of rustic and farmhouse-inspired style can rejoice, as jean pockets can be turned into country-inspired wall decor that doubles as storage. Several DIY influencers, such as YouTuber pipli9608 and TikToker micayla_mcconnell, shared clever ways to transform the back of denim shorts and jeans into homey decor for any living space.

All it takes is a pair of jeans, a picture frame, and a pair of scissors that are hardy enough to cut through denim. Put all the ingredients together to make a cute, one-of-a-kind piece for your wall. Once tacked to the frame, you can leave the jean pocket alone or embellish it with functional or decorative items.

On its own, the jean pocket adds an adorable, all-American vibe to your space. As long as you cut it with precise tracing and matching, the charming pocket can be used to hold other items, from artificial foliage to practical belongings. Depending on what you stow inside, you can style it in any room by itself, or with an arrangement of other jean pocket frames.