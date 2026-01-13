This Jeans Folding Trick Maximizes Storage Space In Deep Dresser Drawers

To fold your jeans so that you can make the most out of the space inside a deep drawer, start by finding a spot where you have space to lay the pair out flat. The kitchen table, a folding surface in the laundry room, or even a clean floor will work. Spread the pants out back pockets down, with the legs out straight, and fold the pair down the seam where the zipper fly is, flipping one leg over the other. Fold again at the knee, bringing the fabric up just past where the crotch material pokes out in a V shape. Tuck the V in on top of the ankle hem and fold the waist down over it, so it now sits at the center of the remaining denim. The waistband creates a pocket, into which you tuck the remaining leg length. You're left with a snazzy little square pouch, which is taller than you might normally make it, but smaller in area, leaving room for more pairs beside it.

Having a deep drawer is a major benefit for getting organized and maximizing bedroom clothing storage, especially with your new jeans folding trick. Use this hack on other bulky fabrics like cargo pants with multiple pockets and tool loops. You can also try it on thick jogging pants, which tend to need a little extra room for height over length and width. You'll have less clutter in the closet and those narrower drawers. Now, if only there were a way to get wrinkles out of jeans without ironing, then you'd have it all.