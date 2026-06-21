Ditch Expensive Concrete Planters: There's A Cheaper DIY Solution

To start, trim off the decorative edges or ripped portions of the towel. To transform your towel, you'll need to soak it in concrete and lay it over an upside-down bucket, planter, or similar container. Before applying the concrete, place your dry towel over your container to decide on the perfect shape and style for your planter. The bottom of a large bowl or bucket will give your towel a suitable shape to hold soil and plants, but the way that the fabric rests as the concrete dries will determine the final design. It's important that the towel hangs down from the mold, so ripples in the material will create a fluted look. You can choose to have the ends of the towel flat against the ground to make a rim for the planter, or let them hang completely for tall, pointed edges.

Once you have an idea of how you want to arrange your towel, mix your concrete with water according to package directions. Try to make it a thinner consistency. Dip the towel into the concrete and make sure the fabric is completely coated. Place a plastic bag or plastic wrap over your container and then drape the towel over it. Arrange the fabric into your desired shape before leaving the concrete to dry. Once it's cured, flip it over and pull out the mold to reveal your planter. If you don't like the texture, sand the surface to smooth it. If you plan to grow real plants directly in these concrete pots, drill drainage holes in the bottom.Finally, paint the stone and add your plants for an inexpensive and attractive DIY planter. New to outdoor planters? Learn the twelve things you shouldn't do when container gardening.