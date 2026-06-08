Don't Toss An Old Muffin Tin: Reuse It As A Creative Backyard Essential

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There comes a point when a muffin tin gets too banged up to keep using it for baking. Thankfully, they can be reused in many genius ways around a house and even outside. So, instead of tossing yours in the garbage or recycling bin, give it a second life as an unexpected outdoorsy solution. TikTok user @therealjustcrumbs came up with an innovative idea that transforms the multi-pocketed baking pan into a one-of-a-kind lighting fixture.

This avid social media user and DIYer used the pockets in a muffin tin as individual pea gravel candleholders. This creative backyard essential serves as a unique light fixture and a refreshing scent depending on the type of candle used. It's a great way to reuse a muffin tray, keeping it out of the landfills where most discarded metals end up. In addition to being sustainable, this hack is extremely practical. Many metal cooking trays, such as stainless steel, are rust- and corrosion-resistant, making them resilient to outdoor conditions. It's also budget-friendly, as you're upcycling something you already have on hand rather than going out and buying a niche set of tealight candleholders.

This is also one of the few DIYs that is relatively safe to use with real flame candles under constant supervision. Between the heat-resistant cooking tray and pea gravel, there are no flammable materials included in the DIY. Of course, to keep it safe, you cannot add any flammable embellishments or decor, and you must remain diligent about common fire hazards in a home.