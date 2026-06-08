Don't Toss An Old Muffin Tin: Reuse It As A Creative Backyard Essential
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There comes a point when a muffin tin gets too banged up to keep using it for baking. Thankfully, they can be reused in many genius ways around a house and even outside. So, instead of tossing yours in the garbage or recycling bin, give it a second life as an unexpected outdoorsy solution. TikTok user @therealjustcrumbs came up with an innovative idea that transforms the multi-pocketed baking pan into a one-of-a-kind lighting fixture.
This avid social media user and DIYer used the pockets in a muffin tin as individual pea gravel candleholders. This creative backyard essential serves as a unique light fixture and a refreshing scent depending on the type of candle used. It's a great way to reuse a muffin tray, keeping it out of the landfills where most discarded metals end up. In addition to being sustainable, this hack is extremely practical. Many metal cooking trays, such as stainless steel, are rust- and corrosion-resistant, making them resilient to outdoor conditions. It's also budget-friendly, as you're upcycling something you already have on hand rather than going out and buying a niche set of tealight candleholders.
This is also one of the few DIYs that is relatively safe to use with real flame candles under constant supervision. Between the heat-resistant cooking tray and pea gravel, there are no flammable materials included in the DIY. Of course, to keep it safe, you cannot add any flammable embellishments or decor, and you must remain diligent about common fire hazards in a home.
How to upcycle a muffin pan into an ambient backyard light
This hack only requires two components aside from the muffin tray: tealight candles and pea gravel. The tray, a small bag of pea gravel, like the KolorScape Outdoor Decorative Stone Pea Gravel Bagged Rock, and a pack of tealight candles should cost under $10. Simply fill each muffin pocket with gravel, tuck a candle in the middle, and the fixture is complete.
For one, you can turn it into a multifunctional piece of decor if you employ citronella candles. You may have heard of citronella as an all-natural bug deterrent, though its true effectiveness is a matter for debate. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, the scent of citronella doesn't directly repel insects; it simply helps mask other scents that might attract them. Whether you believe in the power of citronella or not, this hack is still worth trying out for a refreshing scent and ambient light.
If you use a flameless tealight candle set, you can get more creative with the customization, such as with a new coat of paint, colorful gemstones instead of rocks, or other quirky ideas. Some flameless tealight candle designs can be used outdoors, but they aren't necessarily water-resistant. Given this fact, you should keep the setup under cover and away from rain, just as you would if you used real candles. If you need even more light, combine this idea with other unique hacks like the DIY that brightens up your yard on summer nights. Whether taking the flame or flameless route, keep in mind that this hack also doesn't permanently alter your muffin pan. You can alternate between repurposing it for candles and using it for other outdoor hacks, such as the idea that repurposes a muffin tin for planting seeds.