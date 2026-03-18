Repurpose An Old Muffin Tin To Make Planting Seeds A Breeze
When you're planning your garden, taking the time to measure out and mark the proper distance between where you'll plant your seeds is a painstaking chore. It can take seemingly forever to plot out the exact spot where each seed will sit, but this genius way to reuse old muffin tins will make planting a garden full of seeds quick and efficient. Since muffin tins are designed with neat rows of cups that are all the same size, you can use one as a guide for your plant spacing. Simply set the muffin tin on the soil and push it into the dirt to create evenly spaced indentations. Whether you're using a raised garden bed, large containers, or planting directly into the soil, an old muffin tin will ensure your seeds are spaced apart the perfect distance.
If you bake regularly and don't want to dirty your good muffin tin, check thrift stores for old ones that could be repurposed as a garden tool. Alternatively, Dollar Tree has a 6 Cup Muffin Pan for $1.25 or you could buy a disposable foil pan to keep this hack budget-friendly. Different muffin tins may have different dimensions, so it's a good idea to measure the back of the bakeware to determine how far apart the cups are. Since various plants will have different spacing requirements, check your seed packets for instructions. Ensure the muffin pan you want to use is the right size to be a guide for planting vegetable seeds.
How to perfectly space out your seeds with a muffin tin
Most muffin tins have 12 cups, allowing you to make a dozen seed spots at one time. Repeat this throughout your garden, lining up your muffin tin with previous soil indentations to create rows of wells for as many seeds as you need. Now, you can start a vegetable garden with this easy step and map out your entire garden in seconds. Depending on what you want to plant, you might find that miniature muffin tins or pans with extra large cups work better than the traditional size. These tins will have different spacing between the cups and create various sized divots in the soil.
While using different types or sized muffin pans will provide unique spacing, they won't change the depth much. If you need your seeds to go further into the dirt, simply stick a pencil into the center of each muffin cup imprint. This gives you a deeper hole and will also keep the seeds a little farther apart than using the entire spot for planting. After you've dropped the seeds into the holes, place more soil over them and wait for them to grow. Not only does this hack make it faster and easier to plant seeds, but the uniformity could help your garden to look even prettier once your plants grow. If you want to plant your seeds before outside temperatures are warm enough, use your muffin pan to start germinating seeds indoors.