Repurpose An Old Muffin Tin To Make Planting Seeds A Breeze

When you're planning your garden, taking the time to measure out and mark the proper distance between where you'll plant your seeds is a painstaking chore. It can take seemingly forever to plot out the exact spot where each seed will sit, but this genius way to reuse old muffin tins will make planting a garden full of seeds quick and efficient. Since muffin tins are designed with neat rows of cups that are all the same size, you can use one as a guide for your plant spacing. Simply set the muffin tin on the soil and push it into the dirt to create evenly spaced indentations. Whether you're using a raised garden bed, large containers, or planting directly into the soil, an old muffin tin will ensure your seeds are spaced apart the perfect distance.

If you bake regularly and don't want to dirty your good muffin tin, check thrift stores for old ones that could be repurposed as a garden tool. Alternatively, Dollar Tree has a 6 Cup Muffin Pan for $1.25 or you could buy a disposable foil pan to keep this hack budget-friendly. Different muffin tins may have different dimensions, so it's a good idea to measure the back of the bakeware to determine how far apart the cups are. Since various plants will have different spacing requirements, check your seed packets for instructions. Ensure the muffin pan you want to use is the right size to be a guide for planting vegetable seeds.