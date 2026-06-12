Ditch Liquid Laundry Detergent: Amazon Has A Lightweight Solution That 'Makes Laundry So Easy'

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Do you have any exciting trips planned for this summer? If your vacation is longer than a week, you might be concerned about how you're going to handle laundry while traveling. Liquid laundry detergent bottles are heavy and clunky, and the pods could burst inside your luggage. Instead, one-time use sheets, like Molly's Suds Laundry Detergent Sheets, are a compact and lightweight option. While liquid laundry detergents are filled with water, these dry soap sheets allow you to bring detergent with you without the risk of leaking. Laundry detergent sheets typically come in a small cardboard box, so you can pack enough soap for dozens of loads inside your suitcase or backpack. The compact packaging also makes these detergent sheets a storage hack for small laundry rooms. Rather than having to find a spot for a large, awkwardly shaped detergent bottle, the sheets take up way less space.

A box of 60 Molly's Suds detergent sheets, or the equivalent to 120 loads of laundry, is about $25 on Amazon. This pricing is similar to comparable detergent sheet brands. Amazon reviewers have given these sheets an average of 4.4 stars, with 73% of them giving them a perfect 5-star score. Many users praised the sheets, with one noting, "This makes laundry so easy, rip off a sheet and throw it in. Such a good value for your money. I have looked for a clean, non-toxic laundry detergent and this [is] by far THE BEST!"