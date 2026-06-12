Ditch Liquid Laundry Detergent: Amazon Has A Lightweight Solution That 'Makes Laundry So Easy'
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Do you have any exciting trips planned for this summer? If your vacation is longer than a week, you might be concerned about how you're going to handle laundry while traveling. Liquid laundry detergent bottles are heavy and clunky, and the pods could burst inside your luggage. Instead, one-time use sheets, like Molly's Suds Laundry Detergent Sheets, are a compact and lightweight option. While liquid laundry detergents are filled with water, these dry soap sheets allow you to bring detergent with you without the risk of leaking. Laundry detergent sheets typically come in a small cardboard box, so you can pack enough soap for dozens of loads inside your suitcase or backpack. The compact packaging also makes these detergent sheets a storage hack for small laundry rooms. Rather than having to find a spot for a large, awkwardly shaped detergent bottle, the sheets take up way less space.
A box of 60 Molly's Suds detergent sheets, or the equivalent to 120 loads of laundry, is about $25 on Amazon. This pricing is similar to comparable detergent sheet brands. Amazon reviewers have given these sheets an average of 4.4 stars, with 73% of them giving them a perfect 5-star score. Many users praised the sheets, with one noting, "This makes laundry so easy, rip off a sheet and throw it in. Such a good value for your money. I have looked for a clean, non-toxic laundry detergent and this [is] by far THE BEST!"
Why Amazon's detergent sheets make laundry easier
With life seeming to get busier, people often want to make chores easier and quicker. Laundry detergent sheets have become more popular, as they can turn doing laundry into a simpler task. Some people avoid liquid laundry detergent because it's too heavy. Instead, detergent sheets could make this chore much easier for those who struggle to pour the soap.
The sheet system also makes measuring the soap easier and faster. Half of a Molly's Suds sheet is enough detergent for a regular-size load, while a full sheet is better for a larger load. Molly's Suds sheets are marketed as being free of harmful chemicals and only using natural scents. The detergent sheets come in five different scents, including an unscented version. Though many Amazon reviewers praised Molly's Suds detergent sheets, others had problems with the natural soap getting their clothes clean. The sheet failing to dissolve properly is one of the biggest disadvantages to laundry detergent sheets that customers mentioned. While they make laundry easy to do at home and on the go, it's also important to make sure the grime is washing out of your fabrics.