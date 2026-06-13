Goodbye Microwaves: The Simple Reason You Don't Need One Anymore

Invented in 1945, the microwave oven went from being a relatively obscure, high-priced item to becoming a kitchen staple in 90% of American homes by 1997 (per IEEE Spectrum). Yet, many of today's designers and homeowners dislike the countertop clutter that microwaves cause. While over-the-range microwaves have been a space-saving and more functional solution, many are hopping on the practical trend of microwave drawers that integrate seamlessly into kitchen design. However, with the desire for less clutter and the availability of modern kitchen innovations, there really is just no need for a microwave at all anymore.

The fact of the matter is, despite the microwave being the go-to kitchen appliance for decades, there are plenty of other tools that don't just do its job but also do it better. Air fryers, standard ovens, and even steamer baskets can produce better results than a microwave. The rubbery or soggy texture often associated with microwaved food is the result of internal over boiling and lower surface temperatures, issues you won't face with many of these alternatives.

Then, there is safety to take into consideration. While opinions still differ on whether or not microwaves themselves are actually harmful, it's true that microwaves cook food unevenly and can potentially leave cold spots open to bacteria. There are often extra steps you have to take to promote uniform cooking in a microwave, so for more reliable results, consider ditching the thing entirely and opt for other common appliances.