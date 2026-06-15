Ditch Traditional Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Kitchen Windows Quickly

Have outdated curtain trends got you down? You don't need to run out and get a fancy new set — you just need to get creative. Craft cute DIY curtains out of something you already have in your kitchen drawers: towels and dish towels. If you have any fun dish towels that you think are too cute for regular use, this is a great way to repurpose them into makeshift curtains. However, even plain or worn-out tea towels can be turned into curtains with just a bit of extra effort.

Your tea towels will form the panels of the curtains, blocking out light or nosy neighbors while adding charm to your kitchen with their prints. Older tea towels could add a rustic vibe, or you can dress them up with patches, buttons, or embroidery. Traditional curtains can be fairly expensive, with patterned fabric generally costing more, making it harder to justify changing them when you get bored or taking a risk on a pattern you may not love. Tea towels are inexpensive, easy to swap out, and come in a wide range of patterns, so you can keep your kitchen looking fresh and cute. While you can use them in any room, having them in your kitchen means they're still in easy reach if you need a tea towel.

You'll likely need between one and four tea towels per window, depending on the window size and how you hang them. If you have rectangular towels, hanging them vertically will cover more height, and hanging them horizontally will cover more width. If you don't think you have enough tea towels, or you aren't sure the ones you have would make cute curtains, you can always scope out your local thrift store for pretty vintage options!