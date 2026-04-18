Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling On The Floor With This Sticky Solution
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Finding a way to make your towels tidy and accessible in the kitchen can be a tricky task. You could keep kitchen towels off your counter with a thrift store flip or a hook, but that doesn't always keep them off the floor. If your towels are constantly slipping off their hangers, there's an easy way to update them and fix the problem for good: Sew pieces of Velcro onto your towels to keep them in place. The idea is to attach the hook and loop pieces (each around an inch long) to your kitchen towel so when you hang it on an oven or dishwasher, they lock together to form a loop in the towel that wraps around the handle.
Once you've counted your towels and decided how much Velcro you need, you can decide on the color and type. While black is the classic color, consider matching the fastener color to the towel to keep it looking cohesive. This may be more challenging if you have a variety of fun dish towels in different colors, but products like Velcro Sew On Tape span an array of options. If you're sewing the pieces into place, match the thread color to the towel as well. You could also use iron-on and adhesive-backed strips, such as Velcro Sticky Back for Fabrics Tape, although reinforcing them with sewing or fabric glue will help them last longer. Not all adhesive-backed Velcro strips can be used on fabric, though, so make sure to read the product description before making your choice!
Modifying your kitchen towels with Velcro fasteners
Adding Velcro to an existing kitchen towel isn't difficult, and it can be done in a number of ways. Start by hanging your towel where it normally hangs and seeing where it naturally connects. If it's over a bar, you'll likely be folding the top of the towel down, and if it's on a hook you may be folding the towel in the opposite direction. Mark the specific point to ensure your loop will be the right size, then secure the hook and loop pieces in place.
If you don't want the Velcro to be attached directly to the towel, you can create a loop out of spare fabric and attach the fasteners to that. Cut two strips of fabric that are long enough to wrap over or around the place where you hang your towel. Attach the Velcro to each strip so that it secures when the loop is closed. Sew the fabric to the middle of the towel so that it will hang in a folded arrangement.
Another way to use Velcro is to attach the soft half to the towel and glue the rough half to a shelf, the side of a cabinet, or the fridge. Since Velcro needs to be closed to wash it safely, you will need to either handwash the towels or put them in a laundry bag when machine washing. Whether washed by machine or hand, let your towel air dry rather than risk heat damage in the dryer. You should also know how to make Velcro stick again when it begins to lose its bonding ability. Regularly removing any debris that become caught in the fastener can help maintain its stickiness and keep your towels safely away from the floor.