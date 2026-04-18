Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling On The Floor With This Sticky Solution

Adding Velcro to an existing kitchen towel isn't difficult, and it can be done in a number of ways. Start by hanging your towel where it normally hangs and seeing where it naturally connects. If it's over a bar, you'll likely be folding the top of the towel down, and if it's on a hook you may be folding the towel in the opposite direction. Mark the specific point to ensure your loop will be the right size, then secure the hook and loop pieces in place.

If you don't want the Velcro to be attached directly to the towel, you can create a loop out of spare fabric and attach the fasteners to that. Cut two strips of fabric that are long enough to wrap over or around the place where you hang your towel. Attach the Velcro to each strip so that it secures when the loop is closed. Sew the fabric to the middle of the towel so that it will hang in a folded arrangement.

Another way to use Velcro is to attach the soft half to the towel and glue the rough half to a shelf, the side of a cabinet, or the fridge. Since Velcro needs to be closed to wash it safely, you will need to either handwash the towels or put them in a laundry bag when machine washing. Whether washed by machine or hand, let your towel air dry rather than risk heat damage in the dryer. You should also know how to make Velcro stick again when it begins to lose its bonding ability. Regularly removing any debris that become caught in the fastener can help maintain its stickiness and keep your towels safely away from the floor.