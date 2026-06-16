Unique Ways To Use IKEA Finds For Storing Toilet Paper Without The Clutter

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Nobody wants their bathroom to look like a stockroom, but it can be hard to find a home for bulky toilet paper rolls. While there are plenty of budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks out there, maybe you haven't found the one that's just-right for your needs. Affordable, creative, and practical too, we've rounded up some unique toilet paper storage systems using IKEA products — from shoe cabinets to mesh bags.

IKEA has carved a niche for themselves when it comes to budget-friendly and smart storage solutions. With an almost endless array of IKEA hacks online, they're a go-to retailer if you're looking for storage you can upgrade and personalize. The ideas ahead go beyond typical baskets and bins, repurposing unassuming IKEA items for toilet paper storage instead. To make your bathroom even more your own, you can pair these organizing ideas with an eye-catching toilet paper holder that will up your bathroom's aesthetic.