Unique Ways To Use IKEA Finds For Storing Toilet Paper Without The Clutter
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Nobody wants their bathroom to look like a stockroom, but it can be hard to find a home for bulky toilet paper rolls. While there are plenty of budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks out there, maybe you haven't found the one that's just-right for your needs. Affordable, creative, and practical too, we've rounded up some unique toilet paper storage systems using IKEA products — from shoe cabinets to mesh bags.
IKEA has carved a niche for themselves when it comes to budget-friendly and smart storage solutions. With an almost endless array of IKEA hacks online, they're a go-to retailer if you're looking for storage you can upgrade and personalize. The ideas ahead go beyond typical baskets and bins, repurposing unassuming IKEA items for toilet paper storage instead. To make your bathroom even more your own, you can pair these organizing ideas with an eye-catching toilet paper holder that will up your bathroom's aesthetic.
A VARIERA Pot Lid Organizer can become a creative toilet paper storage rack
This hack from yindivi uses the VARIERA Pot Lid Organizer as a wall-mounted rack for toilet paper rolls. The organizer is made of metal and offers an industrial, minimalist look, unlike other popular storage ideas like cozy wicker baskets. It's ideal for bathrooms where you're aiming for a sparse, utilitarian style. The organizer is expandable, so you can adjust the spacing to fit your favorite rolls. We like the simplicity of this DIY: it's possible to install on a wall in minutes with small adhesive hooks like the Elegana Adhesive Hooks.
Use a wall-mounted shoe cabinet for slim toilet paper storage
If you prefer to hide your toilet paper, this is a smart, space-saving storage solution. It involves mounting one of IKEA's shallow shoe cabinets on the bathroom wall. The interior fits regular toilet paper rolls nicely (mega rolls might be too wide). You can also store rolled-up towels, toiletry bottles, and hair tools, if you don't need both cabinets for loo rolls. Many TikTok creators use the TRONES Shoe Storage Cabinet for this hack (it's very affordable at $39.99 for a two-pack). However, depending on your decor style and space, the STÄLL Shoe Cabinet and BRUSALI Shoe Cabinet are two other best-selling cabinets to consider.
Hanging mesh bags is a relaxed way to store toilet paper
Whether you're a renter or simply don't want to put anything on your walls, this hanging bag hack offers another way to store toilet paper. It uses the larger KUNGSFORS Mesh bag (though you can use either size for toilet paper storage) and hangs it off of an over-the-door hook in the bathroom. This storage solution looks casual and unfussy, great for a boho bathroom. If you are figuring out storage in a small bathroom, a hanging bag takes up very little space and is easy to move around if you need the hooks for something else.
Use one of IKEA's recycling bins for hidden toilet paper storage
IKEA sells a selection of recycling bins, many with a slim profile that's ideal for tucking beside a kitchen counter or under the sink. The narrow design also means you can quite easily slot them into a bathroom. Shown here is the HÅLLBAR Bin on some narrow bamboo bathroom shelves, but another highly-rated option is the stylish DAMMÄNG Bin, which is a little more fashionable with fluted sides and a sage green color. Either option is spacious enough to fit several rolls of toilet paper, but narrow enough to tuck beside counters or toilets.
A laundry hamper is the best pick for bulk toilet paper storage
Buying toilet paper in bulk is great for saving money, but not-so-great when it comes to storage. If you need a place to tuck away your Costco-size pack of rolls, a laundry hamper might be the best solution. If you get a large hamper, it will be more spacious than many toilet paper holders and dispensers. An option with a lid is best to tuck the rolls completely out of view. The ENHET Laundry Bin, NATTGIBBA Laundry Basket, and SALUDING Laundry Basket are a few great contenders for this use.
A kitchen rail can be repurposed for quaint toilet paper storage and more
Adding a wall-mounted rail is one of the best extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space. Why not take this idea to the bathroom too? This photo shows the HULTARP Rail and HULTARP Container on a bathroom wall, holding a range of bathroom accessories, including a roll of toilet paper in the container. There should be enough space to slide a few standard rolls in there, creating a distinctive and quaint way to store extra toilet paper in a farmhouse or cottage-style bathroom.
The VARIERA Plastic Bag Dispenser also works as a toilet paper holder
The VARIERA Plastic Bag Dispenser is one of those cheap and well-loved IKEA items. At just $4.99, it can make an affordable toilet paper holder too. In a video from shaztasticideas, they show how a few rolls of toilet paper stack nicely inside the dispenser. This dispenser is designed to be mounted, so you can stick it on the wall beside your toilet to keep rolls close at hand, or inside the door of a bathroom cabinet to improve organization.
A picture ledge can work as a slim toilet paper shelf
Another minimalist and convenient toilet paper storage idea is to use an IKEA picture ledge as a shelf. Here, jornoverbeeck uses the MOSSLANDA Picture Ledge, which fits their toilet paper rolls perfectly. However, IKEA has a variety of picture ledge products to choose from. Before buying, you may want to measure the diameter of your most-bought toilet paper brand and check the depth of the picture ledge to make sure it fits — this hack won't work with some larger rolls.