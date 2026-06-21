Not A Ladder: The Smarter Way To Reach High Cabinets Without Hassle

Cabinet upgrades that extend all the way to the ceiling are the gold standard for kitchen design, both maximizing every vertical inch for storage and extending the vertical impact of the room by drawing the eye up. But the biggest downside? Nobody can reach the highest cabinets without dragging in the stepladder. While this may not be a huge deal for reaching infrequently used items, regularly bringing in a step stool for a boost up is definitely an annoyance (as is figuring out where to store the stool or ladder when not in use). Well, thanks to a clever space-saving home upgrade that builds the convenience of stairs right into your kitchen, you can finally retire the cumbersome stepladder.

Rather than rely on a freestanding ladder or stool for reaching high cabinets, why not install a hidden integrated step stool right into your cabinets? These genius frames are designed to be extremely narrow roll-out panels that tuck in between cabinets, appliances, and/or walls when not in use. When you need a lift, simply slide the panel forward and fold out the step stool to either side from there.

While there are a few different prefabricated styles and custom designs out there for a similar idea, the one gaining attention on social media is a premade unit by Hideaway Solutions. This particular line allows you to install the step stool frame in under two inches of space either in a new kitchen design or existing cabinets. Available in one, two, or three step models, you can customize your rise based on how high you need to reach. Though the units are an investment that ranges from $499 to $849 based on your configuration and material choice, the hidden, customized built-in convenience is likely to make many feel it's worth it.