Not A Ladder: The Smarter Way To Reach High Cabinets Without Hassle
Cabinet upgrades that extend all the way to the ceiling are the gold standard for kitchen design, both maximizing every vertical inch for storage and extending the vertical impact of the room by drawing the eye up. But the biggest downside? Nobody can reach the highest cabinets without dragging in the stepladder. While this may not be a huge deal for reaching infrequently used items, regularly bringing in a step stool for a boost up is definitely an annoyance (as is figuring out where to store the stool or ladder when not in use). Well, thanks to a clever space-saving home upgrade that builds the convenience of stairs right into your kitchen, you can finally retire the cumbersome stepladder.
Rather than rely on a freestanding ladder or stool for reaching high cabinets, why not install a hidden integrated step stool right into your cabinets? These genius frames are designed to be extremely narrow roll-out panels that tuck in between cabinets, appliances, and/or walls when not in use. When you need a lift, simply slide the panel forward and fold out the step stool to either side from there.
While there are a few different prefabricated styles and custom designs out there for a similar idea, the one gaining attention on social media is a premade unit by Hideaway Solutions. This particular line allows you to install the step stool frame in under two inches of space either in a new kitchen design or existing cabinets. Available in one, two, or three step models, you can customize your rise based on how high you need to reach. Though the units are an investment that ranges from $499 to $849 based on your configuration and material choice, the hidden, customized built-in convenience is likely to make many feel it's worth it.
An integrated pull-out step stool is the ultimate hidden kitchen convenience
The idea behind this clever pull-out kitchen feature is to integrate a dual direction folding step stool into a very small footprint. The frame is designed to be installed between two cabinets or between a cabinet and an end panel, giving you flexibility to sneak it into various gaps as small as 1.5 inches wide. If you're planning a new kitchen layout, accommodating this into the ideal spot on your cabinet plan is a piece of cake, taking up very little space that could otherwise be used for storage.
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Replying to @MaeveK Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry is changing the game with this discreet stool that seamlessly folds away into your kitchen cabinets! Definitely one of our favorites from #KBIS #tradeshow #kitchendesign #kitchenorganization #kitchengadgets
For an existing space, many kitchens have cabinet filler strips – or decorative pieces of matching cabinet material installed between cabinets, appliances, and/or walls to cover gaps and provide proper clearances for cabinet doors. Since these strips are purely decorative, they can usually be removed and retrofitted with a step stool frame without further modifications. Depending on the removal and installation requirements, you may also be able to reuse the filler strip as the new step stool frame front. Otherwise, you'll need to have a new front made to match your existing cabinets.
Ideal locations for a step stool feature would be anywhere with tall uppers or in front of a fridge or oven to reach the cabinet above. Additionally, a fold-out step stool would be fantastic beside a sink, either for adults to access upper cabinets or to help children reach the faucet and neighboring countertop for assisting with food prep. In a time where families are prioritizing efforts to make their home more universally accessible to all members, such as aging-in-place modifications for multi-generational living or empowering independence in young children, an easy-to-use built-in step stool certainly checks many of those boxes, in addition to being just downright convenient.