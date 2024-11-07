How To Use Universal Design To Achieve True Accessibility & Beauty In Your Home

The baby boomers are retiring, and a huge segment of this population plans to age in place. Accessibility is better understood and appreciated than ever before. And when it comes to interior design, the time to focus on universal design (and inclusive design) is absolutely upon us.

As an interior designer, this is a topic I'm passionate about. When I was younger, I watched my parents design a functional, wheelchair-accessible home in a time before there were tons of resources, inspiration, and experts out there (thank you, internet), which molded my determination to always go beyond the bare minimum of A.D.A., to create customized spaces specifically tailored to each family's unique needs. Just because a space is designed for accessibility, inclusivity, or future flexibility doesn't mean it needs to feel clinical or clunky. There are so many wonderful considerations that can be made during the design process, to ensure that functional and accessible spaces can be just as pretty as their non-accessible counterparts.

Universal design goes beyond what makes a space accessible on paper, and explores inclusive design ideas that make life easier and more functional for everyone. Pair this with accessibility considerations, and you have a more holistic, thoughtful, barrier-free approach to design. Whether you are building a new home, or making smart renovations for years to come, plan ahead to seamlessly and beautifully integrate both known and unknown future needs into the design aesthetic. During the planning process, consult with a designer well-versed in universal design, so you can explore your daily lifestyle and needs prior to spending a single dollar. Let's dive into some universal design ideas that will get the inclusivity inspiration flowing.