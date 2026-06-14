Stop Losing Supplies, Stop Wasting Space: The Dollar Tree Fix For Deep Shelves
Deep cabinet shelves might seem great on the surface because, wow, there is so much space available in them! But in reality, you often lose supplies in the black hole that they create. Because of this, clutter builds up quickly and suddenly everything is hard to find, so you buy replacement items, which wastes more space ... only to find the original of what you were looking for a few days later. Luckily, there is a Dollar Tree fix for deep shelves that can help nip this in the bud. The Stack & Nest Plastic Bins are $1.50 each and solve the problem of never being able to find what you're looking for. Instead of blindly feeling around, you can just pull out the entire bin to get what you need.
This stackable home storage solution comes in black, gray, blue, and white. You can mix and match, or stay with one color for a more unified look on your shelves. Each bin weighs about 4.5 ounces and is 12.65 inches wide, 5.84 inches tall, and 7.57 inches in length, so you can plan how they'll fit into your shelf space accordingly. Even though it might be tempting, don't overstuff your shelves with these bins, as that won't solve the space problem. There should be plenty of room on both their sides and above them so they are easy to move about and still access what you need.
Making these stackable bins work for your home
In general, not overfilling the bins is key to making them work in your home. If you are using them for socks in the deep shelves of your closet and the bins are all filled to the brim, it's likely that the volume of socks will push up against the bin on top, making it harder for them to stack. Customers note that these bins might not be the best item for canned goods due to the size of the front opening when they are stacked up. It's too small to pull the cans through, so you have to unstack them. Because of this, it's best to store the cans in the top bin, so that it remains open-faced, or be ready to pull out the stack if you need something.
Others note that while the bins can be a little tricky to latch originally, once you get it, things flow easily from there. They use the bins to corral smaller items that once would have been chaos to have loose on a deep shelf, like coffee pods. But these bins are not just another kitchen storage idea. Instead, you can also use them in the bathroom, laundry room, out in the garage, and anywhere in your home that has deeper shelves with hard-to-reach spots. No more lost toiletries or screws — they're all nestled tightly in these inexpensive bins.