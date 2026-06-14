Stop Losing Supplies, Stop Wasting Space: The Dollar Tree Fix For Deep Shelves

Deep cabinet shelves might seem great on the surface because, wow, there is so much space available in them! But in reality, you often lose supplies in the black hole that they create. Because of this, clutter builds up quickly and suddenly everything is hard to find, so you buy replacement items, which wastes more space ... only to find the original of what you were looking for a few days later. Luckily, there is a Dollar Tree fix for deep shelves that can help nip this in the bud. The Stack & Nest Plastic Bins are $1.50 each and solve the problem of never being able to find what you're looking for. Instead of blindly feeling around, you can just pull out the entire bin to get what you need.

This stackable home storage solution comes in black, gray, blue, and white. You can mix and match, or stay with one color for a more unified look on your shelves. Each bin weighs about 4.5 ounces and is 12.65 inches wide, 5.84 inches tall, and 7.57 inches in length, so you can plan how they'll fit into your shelf space accordingly. Even though it might be tempting, don't overstuff your shelves with these bins, as that won't solve the space problem. There should be plenty of room on both their sides and above them so they are easy to move about and still access what you need.