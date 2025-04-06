How To Turn Basic Dollar Tree Bins Into A Stackable Home Storage Solution
In spite of the fact that she disrespects Mason jars later in the video, you have to hand it to aspirational luxury influencer Isabella Lafferty from @isabellasloft on Instagram, who nonetheless understands the importance of lids that fit. In this case, she's knocked around Dollar Tree long enough to discover that their clear rectangular plastic trays are perfectly sized in a way that makes their plastic locker bins stackable. For $2.50, you have a stackable bin of manageable size and reasonable volume that you can use to create a stable tower of storage.
It's probably not the sort of thing would want to display on the coffee table or anything; any design-oriented guests at your fancy dinner parties might look askance at such improvisation. But it would be welcome, Lafferty says, in an entryway closet with a lot of wasted headspace, or perhaps in a kitchen broom closet. It would be a great way to store decorating items like your farmhouse table centerpiece until it's trendy again. Don't throw it away yet!
You could also keep any extra linens or seasonal and holiday items out of the way until it's their time to shine again. Or perhaps you need a place to store your seasonal fall cocktail mugs until the frozen drinks of summer have gone. Either way, for a little extra storage, this Dollar Tree trick can help you get and stay organized.
Don't let your items collect dust when they're put away
Okay, let's look at this storage concoction fairly. The Dollar Tree homemade bins are fantastic for at least two reasons. One is that they nest very well, up to a point, and they're big enough to hold large items ... perhaps a dozen quilted crystal Mason jars ... but not too big to hold comparatively small things (jar rings and lids, anyone?). Nesting means stacking, and as long as you don't get carried away, you can put a few of these atop each other with no fear of disaster, unless you have cats or toddlers. That's why this little works exceptionally well inside of a closet — away from prying hands and paws.
The other reason is that their nesting-friendly tapered shape makes it easy to seat them inside other containers. We've had luck mounting large rectangular magazine files to the wall in workspaces, then putting the locker bins in the magazine holder. This creates an easy-to-grab bin of stuff that is stored securely when not in use. Try that with just an entryway closet shelf. Your Dollar Tree stackable bin project can easily maximize your home storage space. But nobody can stop you from using Mason jars.