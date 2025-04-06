How To Turn Basic Dollar Tree Bins Into A Stackable Home Storage Solution

In spite of the fact that she disrespects Mason jars later in the video, you have to hand it to aspirational luxury influencer Isabella Lafferty from @isabellasloft on Instagram, who nonetheless understands the importance of lids that fit. In this case, she's knocked around Dollar Tree long enough to discover that their clear rectangular plastic trays are perfectly sized in a way that makes their plastic locker bins stackable. For $2.50, you have a stackable bin of manageable size and reasonable volume that you can use to create a stable tower of storage.

It's probably not the sort of thing would want to display on the coffee table or anything; any design-oriented guests at your fancy dinner parties might look askance at such improvisation. But it would be welcome, Lafferty says, in an entryway closet with a lot of wasted headspace, or perhaps in a kitchen broom closet. It would be a great way to store decorating items like your farmhouse table centerpiece until it's trendy again. Don't throw it away yet!

You could also keep any extra linens or seasonal and holiday items out of the way until it's their time to shine again. Or perhaps you need a place to store your seasonal fall cocktail mugs until the frozen drinks of summer have gone. Either way, for a little extra storage, this Dollar Tree trick can help you get and stay organized.