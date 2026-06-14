What To Do If You Find Mice In Your Attic

Cinderella may have become close friends with the mice living in her attic, but today's homeowners know they're more likely to cause problems than help pick out the perfect party dress. Although there are some ways to deter mice from your home and yard, they don't always work. In fact, according to the National Wildlife Control Operators Association, a staggering 95% of homes nationwide have mice nesting in their attics. It makes perfect sense if you're a mouse, since attics offer cozy surroundings and a place to hide from predators. While they may not be boldly heading into your kitchen to grab a few plates full of last night's ratatouille, you might realize you have them when you notice a half-chewed food wrapper on the floor, or worse, a few of those telltale brown, rice-like droppings.

In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Josh Petro, Operations Manager at Truly Nolen, said homeowners should act quickly to avoid serious damage, health risks, and costly infestations. "If you get mice in your attic, you should inspect and exclude your home in a timely manner. Mice can contaminate an area, chew wires, and spread disease over an extended period of time if the problem is not handled quickly," he explained, adding, "Homeowners should exclude the home, Air Conditioning Chase, soffits, gaps, and even their vent stacks on the roof."

Unfortunately, poison and glue traps only solve half of the problem. Exclusion involves sealing any gaps or cracks where mice are coming into your home. If you plan to DIY, summer is the ideal time since mice will head indoors once it starts to get cold.