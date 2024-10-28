Deter Mice From Your Home & Yard By Growing A Beautiful Aromatic Flower

Domestic and wild mice are cute, but few people want them around. That's because once they start living in their gardens, it's just one step closer to indoors, and then you start noticing mouse droppings and teeth marks on food and containers. That's not a fun position to be in, and you want to avoid this situation as much as possible. Thankfully, there is an aromatic flower that you can plant in the garden that could keep mice away. That flower is the chrysanthemum, specifically the Dalmatian chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium). It contains pyrethrin, which is a natural insecticide and a great deterrent for insects and rodents.

Also known as the Tanacetum cinerariifolium, Dalmatian pellitory, or the pyrethrum daisy, you can plant mums anywhere you suspect that mice might be living outdoors. Look at areas around man-made structures, like sheds or quiet areas where mice could have made burrows. Also, look for droppings and potential nesting areas near food and water sources like vegetables or fruits, dustbins, compost heaps, and dripping taps, which will likely be good places to plant these strongly scented flowers.

When planting, consider growing these Dalmatian chrysanthemums with companion plants such as marigolds (Tagetes patula L.), nasturtium (Tropaeolum L.), basil (Ocimum L.), chives (Allium odorum L.), and borage (Borago officinalis L.). And while you're using these flowers to deter mice, remember that occasionally, little black bugs may be drawn to mums in general. Be sure to take care of them properly, too. So, how is it that Dalmatian chrysanthemums can potentially repel mice from your garden?"