Deter Mice From Your Home & Yard By Growing A Beautiful Aromatic Flower
Domestic and wild mice are cute, but few people want them around. That's because once they start living in their gardens, it's just one step closer to indoors, and then you start noticing mouse droppings and teeth marks on food and containers. That's not a fun position to be in, and you want to avoid this situation as much as possible. Thankfully, there is an aromatic flower that you can plant in the garden that could keep mice away. That flower is the chrysanthemum, specifically the Dalmatian chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium). It contains pyrethrin, which is a natural insecticide and a great deterrent for insects and rodents.
Also known as the Tanacetum cinerariifolium, Dalmatian pellitory, or the pyrethrum daisy, you can plant mums anywhere you suspect that mice might be living outdoors. Look at areas around man-made structures, like sheds or quiet areas where mice could have made burrows. Also, look for droppings and potential nesting areas near food and water sources like vegetables or fruits, dustbins, compost heaps, and dripping taps, which will likely be good places to plant these strongly scented flowers.
When planting, consider growing these Dalmatian chrysanthemums with companion plants such as marigolds (Tagetes patula L.), nasturtium (Tropaeolum L.), basil (Ocimum L.), chives (Allium odorum L.), and borage (Borago officinalis L.). And while you're using these flowers to deter mice, remember that occasionally, little black bugs may be drawn to mums in general. Be sure to take care of them properly, too. So, how is it that Dalmatian chrysanthemums can potentially repel mice from your garden?"
The repelling properties of Dalmatian chrysanthemums
Pyrethrins seem to be the reason why Dalmatian chrysanthemums deter mice in gardens, and this variety contains the highest quantities of pyrethrins. While this compound is known to keep bugs away naturally, it is also the foundation of powerful synthetic pyrethroids for large-scale agricultural crop pest control.
According to the American College of Veterinary Toxicologists, pyrethrins and pyrethroids are highly toxic to small mammals. Meanwhile, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found that pyrethrins can affect the immune systems of pregnant mammals. The same study showed that mammals displayed abnormal behaviors soon after being born if they ingested pyrethrin. What these studies show is that contact with pyrethrin could be unpleasant for children or people with reduced immune systems, as well as small mammals like mice. Although science doesn't offer absolute proof that chrysanthemums deter mice, it is clear that pyrethrins can be harmful to insects, small mammals, pets, and humans, so you if you do plant them, you may want to watch your pets or little ones around the garden.
So, yes, it seems like mice might avoid this plant instinctively because of its strong scent and potential harm. And as it turns out, many pest control companies feel the same way, often offering natural pest control remedies that keep the bugs and mice away. Among these are Dalmatian chrysanthemums and other strong-smelling plants that many pests avoid, including mice. But if you find that there are already a bunch of mice in your garden and it's too late to plant flowers as deterrents, consider hiring professional pest control services.