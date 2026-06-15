She Turns Vintage Doilies And Rocks Into The Most Unexpected Home Decor
Rocks and doilies: two vastly different objects that, on the surface, might not seem like they work together. And you most definitely wouldn't think of pairing them for decor. Sure, rocks have a place in beautifying your home — designing a rock garden or mulching landscaped areas, for instance. And doilies are known for being purely decorative. But on Facebook, Craftionary combines the two seemingly opposite items together in a way that just makes sense.
In its simplest form, this DIY decoration involves wrapping doilies around rocks to make home decor. How you actually execute the project is what makes it unique to your home. If you have plenty of rocks on your property, you can incorporate that piece of your land into the decor. Or, buy rocks that fit the size and shape you're going for. The idea works for small to medium rocks — as long as you have a doily large enough to wrap around it. Wide, smooth rocks are ideal because the doilies lay over them well.
And then, of course, there are the personalization options. Since you can see the rocks through the gaps in the doilies, adding designs or color onto the stones will change the look. If you have fabric dye on hand, you can use it to tint the doilies to create a custom color scheme. Layering ribbon over the doilies, adding fabric flowers, or attaching other adornments also makes this doily-covered rock project uniquely yours. When they're done, the dressed-up rocks can be displayed on their own or in various decorative containers.
Wrap rocks in vintage doilies for charming decor
Grab all the lacy rounds you can find at the thrift store — with so many genius ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies, you'll definitely use them all. Look for interesting patterns to highlight on top of the rocks and various sizes to fit the rocks that you've selected. You can also cut larger doilies down to size or use scraps of doilies from other projects. Washing the rocks and doilies ensures the finished product is fresh and clean.
Paint the rocks if you want to change their look for this project. Spray painting lets you create a fast, consistent coat, or hand paint patterns onto the rocks. Tint the doilies at the same time if you want to dye them a different color. Wait until the paint and dye are completely dry before proceeding. Place different doilies over the rocks to decide how to position the patterned knitted pieces to highlight their designs. To assemble them, brush Mod Podge over the rock, smooth the doily over it, and apply more Mod Podge on top. Once it's dry, hot glue other accents onto the covered rock.
The rocks work well as shelf accents, paper weights, book ends, or container fillers. Stack several of the rocks on a shelf or in a basket. Try reusing thrifted vintage doilies to give a vase a stunning makeover on the outside, and then gently place small doily-covered rocks inside the vase or around the outside to continue the lacy theme.