She Turns Vintage Doilies And Rocks Into The Most Unexpected Home Decor

Rocks and doilies: two vastly different objects that, on the surface, might not seem like they work together. And you most definitely wouldn't think of pairing them for decor. Sure, rocks have a place in beautifying your home — designing a rock garden or mulching landscaped areas, for instance. And doilies are known for being purely decorative. But on Facebook, Craftionary combines the two seemingly opposite items together in a way that just makes sense.

In its simplest form, this DIY decoration involves wrapping doilies around rocks to make home decor. How you actually execute the project is what makes it unique to your home. If you have plenty of rocks on your property, you can incorporate that piece of your land into the decor. Or, buy rocks that fit the size and shape you're going for. The idea works for small to medium rocks — as long as you have a doily large enough to wrap around it. Wide, smooth rocks are ideal because the doilies lay over them well.

And then, of course, there are the personalization options. Since you can see the rocks through the gaps in the doilies, adding designs or color onto the stones will change the look. If you have fabric dye on hand, you can use it to tint the doilies to create a custom color scheme. Layering ribbon over the doilies, adding fabric flowers, or attaching other adornments also makes this doily-covered rock project uniquely yours. When they're done, the dressed-up rocks can be displayed on their own or in various decorative containers.