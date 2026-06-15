The Vintage Thrift Store Chair That Will Make Your Living Room Feel Like Grandma's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you picture a vintage chair worth grabbing, you might think of something like this retro IKEA wire chair, but slow your roll! Don't walk past the simple wooden rocking chairs. One of them may be the perfect way to bring a piece of childhood nostalgia and vintage charm to your living room. Mission rocking chairs have been around since 1905, which is long enough that your grandma may even have fond childhood memories of rocking in one in the subsequent decades. Whether you're trying to recapture the soothing memories of visits to grandma's house or just love the way they look, you shouldn't pass up the opportunity to grab a Mission rocking chair at your local thrift store.
Mission rocking chairs are characterized by their simplistic shape. They typically have rectangular backs with slats, wide armrests, and are made of solid wood. While there are more ornate rocking chair options, this straightforward look is part of what makes it such a great fit for modern living rooms. It has plenty of vintage charm while still blending well with a variety of styles and aesthetics.
Not every Mission rocking chair is vintage, though, as there are still Mission-style rocking chairs being made today. However, there's a good reason to stick to thrift stores: price. A new Mission-style rocking chair can cost hundreds to over a thousand dollars. A well-made piece of solid wood furniture is certainly worth it, but that doesn't mean there's room in the budget. Thrift stores offer a more affordable price, plus you might be bringing home a piece of rocking chair history.
Styling a Mission rocking chair in your living room
Since your Mission rocking chair is coming from a thrift store, you may want to start by cleaning and refurbishing it to help it look its best. Dust it with a soft cloth, wipe it down with some plain soapy water, and dry it completely. If the wood is looking a bit faded, you may want to give it a fresh coat of color. Stay in line with the Mission design sensibilities by opting for a simple wood stain in a natural color. Warm-toned finishes will make your Mission rocking chair really shine. Of course, once you bring it home, you can do what you want with it. If you'd rather break with tradition and paint it a brighter color, that's up to you. Similarly, combining your Mission rocking chair with warm neutrals and dark earth tones is traditional, but you can experiment with styling this versatile piece.
There are a few general design principals that can help you make the most of your chair. Mission-style furniture can be quite cozy and inviting, and you can highlight this in its placement and your decor. Situate it near your seating area to make it part of the social center of your home, or lean into the relaxing vibes of it by placing it near a fireplace or window. You can soften some of the straight lines of your Mission rocking chair by mixing in some textiles. Rugs, decorative pillows or cushions, or throw blankets are all great options. If you really want to make your living room feel like a cozy night at grandma's, you might want to consider using another of her favorites: a vintage afghan blanket.