The Living Room Decor That Feels Like A Cozy '60s Night At Grandma's House
Restrained, minimalistic living rooms may look clean and professional, but you might find yourself missing the warmth and comfort of your childhood. What better way to inject some nostalgia and personality into your living room than with a cozy, colorful afghan blanket? If you have fond memories of visiting your grandma, she may have retained one of these blankets from the '60s (when afghans were at their peak popularity) for you to curl up under. Recreate a piece of that comfort in your own home by adding a vintage afghan to your living room decor.
If you don't know the difference between afghans and other blankets, afghans are specifically knitted or crocheted. They can be made in a vast array of sizes and colors and commonly feature geometric designs similar to the traditional fibercraft styles found in Afghanistan (hence the name afghan). On a practical level, afghans are great for warming up on a chilly night or curling under when you need a bit of comfort. Since they can be easily folded up and moved, they also don't require the same massive commitment that a new couch or repainting your walls comes with.
On a design level, afghans are an easy way to add some extra color and pattern to your living room. The vintage patterns favored in the '60s were often found in brighter colors, but afghans can be made in any color combination imaginable. The geometric designs tended towards bold repeating patterns like chevron, checkerboard squares, and stripes. Many of the patterns used to create vintage afghans are available online, so even if you can't find an afghan that exactly matches the one you remember from visits to your grandparents, you may be able to make one yourself!
Styling an afghan blanket in your living room
Part of the reason crochet projects like afghans became so popular in the '60s was that they were a way of expressing yourself on a personal level. Lean into that and look for an afghan that speaks to your unique personality and style. You can often find the best items at estate sales and thrift stores, particularly if you want your afghan to be more than decorative. Any afghan will add color to your living room, but if you want to recreate those cozy nights at grandma's house you'll want to be able to touch it to ensure the texture is pleasant. Synthetic yarns were popular in the '60s, and while some are soft, it depends on the exact type of yarn and how well it was cared for. You can also look for natural fibers like cotton or alpaca. Alpaca yarn is substantially more expensive but decadently soft and warm. If you want to combine your grandma's '60s style with your modern luxurious tastes, that's the way to go.
Once you have your afghan picked out, there are a few ways you can style it. A classic option is to drape it over the back of your couch or chair, but don't feel like you have to limit yourself to that. Afghans are great at softening corners and straight lines, so try to find the places in your living room that look a little too crisp or harsh. Angular tables or boxy bookshelves might look more inviting with a folded afghan on them. You can also hang them up as chic boho wall decor to put their patterns on full display, although they'll be a little less convenient to cuddle under.