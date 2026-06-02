The Living Room Decor That Feels Like A Cozy '60s Night At Grandma's House

Restrained, minimalistic living rooms may look clean and professional, but you might find yourself missing the warmth and comfort of your childhood. What better way to inject some nostalgia and personality into your living room than with a cozy, colorful afghan blanket? If you have fond memories of visiting your grandma, she may have retained one of these blankets from the '60s (when afghans were at their peak popularity) for you to curl up under. Recreate a piece of that comfort in your own home by adding a vintage afghan to your living room decor.

If you don't know the difference between afghans and other blankets, afghans are specifically knitted or crocheted. They can be made in a vast array of sizes and colors and commonly feature geometric designs similar to the traditional fibercraft styles found in Afghanistan (hence the name afghan). On a practical level, afghans are great for warming up on a chilly night or curling under when you need a bit of comfort. Since they can be easily folded up and moved, they also don't require the same massive commitment that a new couch or repainting your walls comes with.

On a design level, afghans are an easy way to add some extra color and pattern to your living room. The vintage patterns favored in the '60s were often found in brighter colors, but afghans can be made in any color combination imaginable. The geometric designs tended towards bold repeating patterns like chevron, checkerboard squares, and stripes. Many of the patterns used to create vintage afghans are available online, so even if you can't find an afghan that exactly matches the one you remember from visits to your grandparents, you may be able to make one yourself!