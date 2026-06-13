The Italian Garden Secret You'll Want To Try In Your Own Backyard

Garden styles come in all shapes and sizes. From the relaxed look of an English cottage garden to the more formal gardens seen outside French chateaus, you can draw design inspiration from all sorts of aesthetics. Italian gardens fall somewhere in the middle. They're orderly and symmetrical, but can often be playful as well, and are meant to be a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Looking at these beautiful gardens may give you some ideas for your own space.

The secret to an Italian garden is its very specific symmetrical design. They are often defined by their quadrilateral design, meaning that they're divided into four separate spaces, often with one unique space in the middle. Neatly manicured evergreens, statuary and other hardscaping, and different aromatic plants are the stars of the show and have been for hundreds of years, dating back to the late 15th century and the Italian Renaissance. Water features like fountains are also an essential element of this style, as water is meant to symbolize life. Italian gardens may also be notable for something they lack — lots of flowers. While you may see a bloom or two, the focus is on foliage and greenery. As such, this style of garden is perfect for people who prefer the landscaping side of gardening.

The beauty of the Italian garden style is that it works in spaces large and small. You can even incorporate this style if all you have is a patio or balcony to work with. Of course, if you have a large yard or garden and enough of a budget, you can really run wild, creating a playful and peaceful outdoor oasis at home.